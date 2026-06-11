Short-term Rentals In France : Two Key Changes Every Foreign Investor Should Know

France's short-term rental market has undergone a fundamental transformation following the March 2026 regulatory changes. Property owners now face new co-ownership voting rights that can ban rentals, mandatory...

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France is the world’s top tourist destination and one of its largest short-term rental markets. But the rules of the game changed significantly in March 2026. Below are the key takeaways if you own or are considering buying a property in France.

A market under pressure

France has over 1.2 million furnished tourist properties. Short-term rentals now account for 37% of tourist stays, ahead of hotels (31%). But this growth has reduced the supply of long-term housing, especially in high-demand areas — Paris, coastal and ski resorts, university towns. Regulatory pressure has been building for years : stricter municipal rules, tax cuts for short-term landlords, and mandatory registration. This culminated in the Le Meur Law (November 2024), which restructured the entire framework. March 2026 brought the final confirmation.

Change #1 : Co-ownership

Residents can now vote to ban short-term rentals in your building.

On 19 March 2026, France’s Constitutional Council confirmed that a co-owners’ assembly can, by a two-thirds majority vote, prohibit short-term rentals of secondary residences, provided the building’s bylaws include a « residential use » clause.

This is not a theoretical risk. It means your right to rent short-term can be taken away by a vote of your neighbours — with no appeal on the merits.

What to do :

Check the building’s bylaws for "residential use" clauses before purchasing

Review recent general meeting minutes for any planned votes on this issue

Assess the owner profile : buildings with many primary residents carry higher risk

Change #2 : Enforcement

New decrees no 2026-196 et 2026-197 of 19 March 2026 introduced the « API Meublés » a national data-sharing system connecting booking platforms (Airbnb, Booking.com, etc.) to public authorities. Every listing must be linked to a valid registration number, verified in real time.

From 20 May 2026, unregistered properties face fines of up to €10,000, applied automatically, with no grace period.

What to do :

Ensure your property is registered and the number appears on all listings

Check local municipal rules — some areas impose caps or compensation requirements

Expect full income transparency : platforms now report directly to tax authorities

Bottom line : Short-term rentals in France are still viable, but they are no longer a passive investment. Before buying, legal due diligence must now cover building bylaws, recent meeting minutes, local registration rules, and energy requirements.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.