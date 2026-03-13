Poland's PLN 5 Billion Boom: Sheltering Investment Opportunities

Growing security tensions have brought civil defence in Poland to the forefront of public policy. The government has begun a nationwide effort to assess, modernise, and expand the network of bomb shelters and temporary protection spaces (MDS), a key part of its broader strategy to improve public safety infrastructure and crisis readiness.

European Context

Poland's renewed focus on civil defence reflects a broader European trend. Countries with long-established civil protection systems are also intensifying shelter programmes and updating technical standards. Finland maintains approximately 50,500 shelters with capacity for 4.8 million people, covering around 86% of the population. Ongoing nationwide reviews and upgrades aim to ensure full operability within days, supported by tighter regulatory requirements extending into the late 2020s.

Sweden operates an estimated 64,000-65,000 shelters for around 7 million people and has allocated more than SEK 100 million (approximately EUR 9-10 million) since 2024 for inspections, generator replacements, and air-filtration modernisation, with upgrade cycles typically lasting two to three years and further funding planned.

Switzerland provides shelter space equivalent to 107% of its population, has halted the sale of private bunkers, and is prioritising larger communal facilities designed to withstand nuclear and chemical threats and to be activated within approximately five days.

Similar total defence initiatives, combining regulatory reform, technical modernisation, and long-term funding, are progressing across Northern and Central Europe and are expected to continue shaping civil defence infrastructure well into the late 2020s.

National Inspections Underway

Since early September 2025 in Poland, nearly 4,000 inspections of bomb shelters and other protective structures have been launched across the country. By mid-September, over 2,000 inspections had been completed, with more than 1,000 shelters meeting the technical standards for emergency use.

The inspection programme, part of the Population Protection and Civil Defence Plan (OLiOC) for 2025–2026, allocates almost PLN 5 billion (USD 1.4 billion) for modernisation, new construction, and improvements to alert and communication systems. Preliminary findings show a mixed picture: while many facilities remain functional, a large proportion require significant upgrades to meet today's safety and usability standards.

Modernisation and Expansion

The government's plan combines the refurbishment of ageing shelters with the construction of new facilities, concentrating on regions covered by the Eastern Shield programme, Poland's defensive corridor along the eastern border. Key actions include:

Rebuilding and upgrading existing shelters to meet full technical and safety compliance.

Constructing new shelters able to accommodate at least 50% of urban residents and 25% of rural populations.

Identifying and adapting basements in public buildings, schools, and residential complexes as potential protective spaces.

Renovating and certifying school shelters to ensure effective protection for pupils and staff.

Prioritising investment in strategically important and high-risk regions.

Construction Standards and Technical Guidance

From 2026, all newly approved multi-family residential and public buildings must include spaces adaptable for use as temporary shelters. Construction specialists advise:

Strict adherence to evolving building regulations covering ventilation, emergency access, and protection levels.

Use of reinforced materials and designs capable of withstanding modern threats such as drones or missiles.

Integration of ventilation, emergency power, water, and sanitation systems as standard.

Allowance for extended project timelines due to new technical and administrative requirements.

Take-up of government subsidies covering up to 100% of shelter equipment and upgrade costs.

Legal Framework and Responsibilities

The updated legal regime defines clear responsibilities and ties financial support to verified technical standards.

Shelters are specialised, reinforced structures designed to provide high-level protection against military threats, including explosions and chemical hazards. Their construction and maintenance are subject to strict technical standards and are typically relevant for public authorities and strategic infrastructure.

MDS are designated areas such as underground garages or basements, that can be adapted for temporary use during emergencies.

Local authorities, mayors, district heads, and voivodes, must ensure the organisation, maintenance, and accessibility of all collective protection facilities.

Registration and inspection of every shelter are mandatory, with detailed technical documentation required.

State funding depends on the quality of inspection reports and expert opinions.

Building owners and managers can access financial support to bring shelters up to the required level.

Statutory provisions mandate population coverage thresholds and impose penalties for non-compliance.

Coordination with national civil defence programmes ensures oversight and consistency.

Legal Duties for Owners and Developers

Underground levels and garages in public-use and multi-family buildings must be designed to allow for the organisation of temporary protection spaces (MDS), even if not immediately implemented.

In the event of war or a state of emergency, local authorities may issue administrative decisions requiring the adaptation of existing buildings for collective protection use. Appeals do not suspend execution.

Owners and managers must ensure that designated MDS areas remain in proper technical condition and are accessible for civil defence purposes.

Long-Term Readiness

This renewed focus on civil defence is a strategic investment in public safety. By aligning legislation, technical standards, and funding, Poland is building a shelter system that reflects modern security realities rather than short-term contingencies.

The result: a long-term framework designed to protect citizens and reinforce Poland's readiness for an uncertain future.

As the legal and technical frameworks evolve, effective cooperation between public authorities, developers, and private stakeholders will be essential to ensure that Poland's civil defence system remains robust, coordinated, and future-proof.