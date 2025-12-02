The Rise Of Data Centres In Poland's Property Market

ADVANTAGES

Rapid market growth and investment

In 2024, Poland's data centre market was valued at around USD 1.15–1.16 billion, and is expected to almost double by 2030, with an average annual growth rate of about 15.7%. This expansion is driven by significant investments such as Microsoft's USD 750 million project and Google's strategic AI collaboration launched in 2025.

Strong demand and strategic location

Poland, particularly the Warsaw region, is increasingly viewed as a prime location for data centres. The country offers a stable economy, robust infrastructure, extensive fibre networks, and serves the growing demand for cloud services and AI applications. Warsaw currently accounts for around 80% of national capacity, and Warsaw's position is being strengthened by the government project to establish the National Data Processing Centre (Polish: Krajowe Centrum Przetwarzania Danych), while secondary hubs such as Poznań and Kraków are gradually expanding the country's footprint.

Appeal to global tech leaders and hyperscalers

Poland's available land, competitive costs, and improving infrastructure make it a compelling option for data centre development in Europe. Global technology companies including Google Cloud, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Equinix continue to expand their presence in Poland. The establishment of large-scale campuses and hyperscale facilities reflects strong confidence in the market and is driving further demand for high-specification real estate.

Renewable energy focus

Poland is investing heavily in renewable energy, targeting over 50% of its energy mix by 2030. These efforts aim to balance high energy consumption with environmental goals and align with broader sustainability priorities that are increasingly attractive to investors who are prioritising sustainability.

New asset class in real estate

The sector has become one of the most dynamic areas within commercial real estate in Poland. Data centres are emerging as a distinct asset class, attracting investors looking for diversification and stability, and attracting investing banks that perceive them as reliable and generating stable income over the long term. With long-term lease structures, essential roles in the digital economy, and strong growth potential, data centres are reshaping traditional investment strategies in industrial and commercial real estate.

CHALLENGES

High energy consumption and infrastructure pressure

Data centres require far more power than conventional commercial buildings (several or even several dozen times greater than warehouse facilities of comparable size), raising concerns about energy reliability and environmental impact. Expanding grid capacity and integrating renewable sources are essential steps, but involve high costs and long implementation times.

Rising ESG demands

The environmental, social, and governance (ESG) requirements for data centres are increasing. Since September 2024, data centre operators have been required (under European Commission Regulation No. 2024/1364 establishing a common EU data centre assessment system) to report key performance indicators, including information on energy consumption, waste heat, types of refrigerants, as well as incoming and outgoing data flows.

In October 2023, Directive No. 2023/1791 of the European Parliament and the EU Council on Energy Efficiency came into force (not yet implemented in Poland), obligating data centre operators to publicly disclose such data as, among others, energy consumption, use of waste heat, use of energy from renewable sources, and water consumption.

Legal constraints

According to the regulations currently in force in Poland, data centres are not distinguished as a separate type of development or land-use class subject to specific regulations. This creates real challenges when planning the location of data centres, obtaining permits and other administrative approvals, thereby extending the investment process.

Highly specific site requirements

Data centres demand precise conditions, access to fibre networks, low-risk zones away from residential areas, and advanced cooling and power systems. These strict criteria limit flexibility and make location selection more complex than in most other real estate sectors.

Future outlook

Data centre development has become one of the strongest growth drivers in Poland's real estate sector. The combination of investment momentum, strategic infrastructure, and partnerships with global technology companies underscores the country's growing importance in Europe's digital landscape.

At the same time, challenges related to energy demand, land supply, regional balance, and legal frames must be addressed. However, overall, data centres are set to play a central role in shaping Poland's future industrial and real estate landscape, provided that growth continues in a sustainable and well-managed way. Announcements by the Polish government regarding the planned adoption of expedited planning and permitting procedures for data centres should therefore be welcomed.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.