ARTICLE
18 December 2025

Key Challenges In Real Estate Valuations (Video)

AM
Arendt & Medernach

Contributor

Arendt & Medernach logo

About Arendt

Arendt combines the entire value chain of services dedicated to Asset Managers, Banks, Insurers, Public Institutions and Private Clients operating in Luxembourg.

-Legal & Tax
-Regulatory & Consulting
-Investor Services

Legal & Tax

We assist clients in structuring and running their business from a legal and tax standpoint across Luxembourg. Our teams directly serve international clients or work in close collaboration with foreign partner law firms.

Together with our regulatory consultants and investor services experts, we bridge the gap between legal/tax advice and its implementation. We deliver best-in-class services along our clients’ business life cycles.

The 450 legal experts of Arendt & Medernach have a wealth of experience in a wide variety of specialisations. Together, they are able to advise on a complete range of 15 complementary practice areas

Explore Firm Details
Stay up to date with Real Estate Insights, our video series delivering expert analysis on essential real estate topics. From financing strategies and ELTIFs to EU Taxonomy...
Luxembourg Real Estate and Construction
Rodrigo Delcourt and Quentin Gillois
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Arendt & Medernach are most popular:
  • within Real Estate and Construction, Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration and Consumer Protection topic(s)
  • in European Union
  • with readers working within the Banking & Credit industries

Stay up to date with Real Estate Insights, our video series delivering expert analysis on essential real estate topics. From financing strategies and ELTIFs to EU Taxonomy, market trends and corporate governance, our specialists share practical insights to help you tackle industry challenges and opportunities. Watch the episodes now.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Rodrigo Delcourt
Rodrigo Delcourt
Photo of Quentin Gillois
Quentin Gillois
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More