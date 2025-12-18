Key Challenges In Real Estate Valuations (Video)

- within Real Estate and Construction, Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration and Consumer Protection topic(s)
- in European Union
- with readers working within the Banking & Credit industries
Stay up to date with Real Estate Insights, our video series delivering expert analysis on essential real estate topics. From financing strategies and ELTIFs to EU Taxonomy, market trends and corporate governance, our specialists share practical insights to help you tackle industry challenges and opportunities. Watch the episodes now.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]