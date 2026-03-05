"What do you see in the market?" was the question that defined 2025. In our latest publication "A Year in Review – Real Estate Germany", we share the trends, transactions and financing dynamics shaping the German real estate landscape – and what they signal for 2026.

From selective deal activity across asset classes to the growing role of private debt and alternative lenders, the market is regaining momentum with discipline and conviction. Flip through the full report below to learn more. We recommend using the fullscreen setting for an optimized user experience.

To view the full article please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.