EU Affordable Housing Plan: Consequences For Dutch Real Estate Practice

The European Commission has launched an EU Affordable Housing Plan structured around four key pillars: boosting housing supply through innovation and faster permitting, mobilising public and private investment via new financing platforms...

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In December 2025, the European Commission presented the EU Affordable Housing Plan. This is the first EU‑level framework for coordinated cooperation on affordable housing and a direct response to the growing housing crisis across Europe. The Plan aims to ensure that housing becomes affordable for all Europeans, while at the same time safeguarding and improving the sustainability and quality of housing. Sustainable housing results in lower maintenance and energy costs and enhances long‑term value. For real estate investors, developers and landlords, the Plan presents both opportunities and challenges. In this blog, we provide an overview of several key aspects of the EU Affordable Housing Plan.

Four Pillars

The EU Affordable Housing Plan is structured around four pillars: boosting housing supply, mobilising investment, regulation and long‑term EU policy, and supporting the most affected groups. Each of these pillars comprises concrete actions and policy measures that will have a direct or indirect impact on real estate practice.

1. Boosting housing supply

Through this Plan, the Commission explicitly prioritises boosting housing supply across the EU, in particular by strengthening innovation and productivity in the construction sector. This includes a strong focus on digitalisation, circular construction methods and the use of bio‑based materials

In addition, the Commission emphasises the importance of faster and simpler permitting procedures. In this context, it explicitly refers to the Dutch Omgevingswet as a best practice example, noting that this legislative framework is reported to have reduced permitting timelines from 26 weeks to 8 weeks.

The Commission further encourages Member States to make better use of the existing building stock, for example through renovation and repurposing of vacant buildings, and to avoid unnecessary demolitions. Moreover, Member States are encouraged to integrate relevant sustainability criteria into public procurement and support schemes.

For investors and developers, this means that projects which demonstrably contribute to innovation, sustainability and efficient use of space are not only better aligned with upcoming regulatory developments, but may also increasingly benefit from more favourable financing and support frameworks at both EU and national level.

2. Mobilising investment

In addition, the Commission seeks to facilitate increased public and private investment in housing development. The EU is already providing financial support for housing through various funds and initiatives, and according to the Plan this commitment will be further strengthened in the coming years.

Against this backdrop, the Commission will, in cooperation with banks and other (international) financial institutions, launch a Pan‑European Investment Platform for affordable and sustainable housing in the third quarter of this year. This platform is intended to pool public and private resources, improve the visibility of investment opportunities, and provide insight into best practices and case studies across Member States.

The Commission also urges Member States to step up their own investments in housing, in particular in the context of social and affordable housing. In this regard, the Commission has revised and relaxed the State aid rules for affordable housing under the Services of General Economic Interest (SGEI) Decision, making it easier for Member States to finance projects without prior notification to – and approval by – the Commission.

By way of background, until now public investments in affordable housing exceeding EUR 15 million per year were subject to a notification requirement. Under the revised SGEI Decision, however, affordable housing is explicitly recognised as a new category exempt from the notification obligation, without any maximum compensation threshold. In other words, public investments in affordable housing exceeding EUR 15 million per year no longer require notification, unlike under the previous regime.

These initiatives create opportunities for institutional investors, developers and other market participants seeking to respond to the growing demand for affordable and sustainable housing.

3. EU intervention in the housing market: regulation and long‑term policy

The Plan also includes a range of measures that may intervene more directly in market dynamics. As of May 2026, an EU‑wide Regulation on short‑term rentals (STRs) will enter into force, aimed at increasing transparency and supervision of short‑term rental activities, including those offered through platforms such as Airbnb. Local authorities will be provided with additional tools to regulate short‑term rentals, particularly in areas under housing stress. For landlords, this means that they will need to take account of stricter regulatory requirements and increased oversight.

In addition, the Commission intends to map and assess speculative behaviour in housing markets, inter alia through improved data on property ownership and real estate transactions, as well as by identifying the technical and legal barriers faced by non‑profit and limited‑profit housing providers.

More broadly, the Commission seeks to strengthen cooperation with and between Member States with a view to developing effective long‑term measures, including tax‑related instruments, to support social and affordable housing across the EU.

4. Protecting vulnerable groups

Protecting vulnerable groups constitutes the fourth pillar of the Plan. Specific attention is given to young people, students, essential workers and low‑income households. The Plan promotes investments in student housing, innovative housing models and housing‑led solutions for people experiencing homelessness, notably through the Pan‑European Investment Platform for affordable and sustainable housing.

In addition, the Commission encourages Member States to increase transparency in rental markets, for example by requiring the publication of average rent levels or the most recently charged rent for residential properties. Such measures could have far‑reaching consequences and may entail risks for market dynamics. At the same time, practice in countries such as Germany—where rent levels have long been made public through instruments such as the Mietspiegel—demonstrates that enhanced transparency can also function effectively in practice.

Furthermore, the Commission encourages Member States to develop schemes aimed at improving access to housing for young people, including through shared and co‑living arrangements. For investors and developers focusing on these target groups, this creates new opportunities, particularly where projects can demonstrate a contribution to social inclusion and housing affordability.

What does the EU Affordable Housing Plan mean for real estate practice?

For real estate investors, developers and landlords focusing on affordable, sustainable and high‑quality housing, the Plan offers clear opportunities — including through more flexible State aid frameworks, the introduction of new financing platforms, and a stronger policy focus on renovation and repurposing of existing buildings.

At the same time, the Plan calls for practical adjustments. Market participants will need to reassess their development strategies, land positions and investment criteria in light of stricter transparency requirements, the potential regulation of short‑term rentals, and the growing importance of sustainability considerations throughout both construction and operation phases. In addition, cooperation with public authorities is set to become increasingly important, as municipalities and regions are granted expanded instruments and budgets to steer housing supply at local level.

At this stage, the EU Affordable Housing Plan remains relatively abstract. In the coming years, the measures set out in the Plan will be further developed and implemented by the European Commission and the Member States. It is therefore essential to closely monitor both European and national developments and to respond proactively to new regulation and emerging opportunities. We are closely following these developments and will continue to monitor the relevant European and national implementation.

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