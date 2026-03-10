RICS Cyprus Property Price Index With KPMG In Cyprus Announces Results Of 2025 Q4

KPMG in Cyprus announces that the "RICS Cyprus Property Price Index with KPMG in Cyprus" has been issued for the third quarter of 2025.

On behalf of KPMG in Cyprus, Christophoros Anayiotos, Board Member and Head of the Real Estate Industry Group, stated:

"During the fourth quarter of 2025, Cyprus's property market recorded mostly positive movements across districts and asset categories. Paphos led the quarter with a strong increase in Office values, while Larnaca posted solid gains in Warehouses. The only noted decline was observed in Paphos Warehouses, slightly differentiating a positive trend of the category.

Rental values rose moderately, with Apartments posting the largest annual increases, followed at a distance by Holiday Apartments. Retail remained the weakest performer, showing the smallest yearly change.

Overall, the quarter reflects a resilient market environment, with residential and office assets maintaining momentum, while Retail continued to demonstrate limited demand."

On behalf of RICS, Simon Rubinsohn, RICS Chief Economist, commented:

"The generally resilient economic picture is reflected in the latest property price data as well as in the sentiment feedback received through the RICS Cyprus Commercial Property Monitor. In particular, the strong trend in tourist arrivals is captured clearly in the RICS Cyprus Property Price Index with KPMG in Cyprus with holiday apartments as well homes showing solid price gains. Strong demand for good quality offices is also very evident in the latest results ".

The publications can be found on the RICS website

About KPMG in Cyprus:

KPMG has been operating in Cyprus since 1948 and currently employs more than 750professionals working from 6 offices across the island. It is a member of KPMG International Limited, a global organisation of independent professional services firms providing Audit, Tax and Advisory services. KPMG operates in 138 countries and territories and has approximately 276,000 people working in member firms around the world. Clients look to KPMG for a consistent standard of service based on high-order professional capabilities, industry insight, local knowledge and expertise

About RICS:

We are RICS. Everything we do is designed to effect positive change in the built and natural environments. Through our respected global standards, leading professional progression and our trusted data and insight, we promote and enforce the highest professional standards in the development and management of land, real estate, construction and infrastructure.

Our work with others provides a foundation for confident markets, pioneers, better places to live and work and is a force for positive social impact.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.