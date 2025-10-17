ARTICLE
17 October 2025

Cross-border Fund Structuring: Italian Focus (Video)

Italy's Legge Capitali (Law No. 21/2024) has reshaped the framework for SICAFs, creating faster and more flexible options for cross-border real estate funds between Luxembourg and Italy.
In this episode, Solvenn Lhez, from our Real Estate team, and Giuseppe Di Gesù, our expert of the Italian AIFs' market, explain how these developments impact fund managers and sponsors, from streamlined approvals to greater legal and tax efficiency.

