Cross-border Fund Structuring: Italian Focus (Video)

within Real Estate and Construction, Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences and Criminal Law topic(s)
in European Union
Italy's Legge Capitali (Law No. 21/2024) has reshaped the
framework for SICAFs, creating faster and more flexible options for
cross-border real estate funds between Luxembourg and Italy.
In this episode, Solvenn Lhez, from our Real Estate team, and
Giuseppe Di Gesù, our expert of the Italian AIFs'
market, explain how these developments impact fund managers and
sponsors, from streamlined approvals to greater legal and tax
efficiency.
