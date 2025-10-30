ARTICLE
30 October 2025

Construction Law Update: RIAI Construction Contract 2025

The Royal Institute of the Architects of Ireland (RIAI) has announced the publication of new iterations of its construction contract, more specifically 2025 editions of the RIAI 'Yellow' (with quantities)...
Karen Killoran,Shane O'Neill,Thompson Barry Doherty
The Royal Institute of the Architects of Ireland (RIAI) has announced the publication of new iterations of its construction contract, more specifically 2025 editions of the RIAI 'Yellow' (with quantities) and 'Blue' (without quantities) forms of construction contract, as well as updated collateral warranty forms for both contractors and sub-contractors. They replace the 2017 editions.

The revised forms of contracts have been developed by the RIAI in consultation with the Association of Consulting Engineers of Ireland, the Construction Industry Federation, Engineers Ireland and the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland.

The RIAI has indicated that the new contracts are designed to achieve better quality and sustainable outcomes, as well as to reflect a more collaborative approach between parties to construction contracts in order to underpin effective and efficient project delivery.

In addition to some structural changes to the contracts for convenience and ongoing usability, provisions have been added or updated with the aim of reflecting current industry practice, including in relation to:

  • specific timescales for notices,
  • enhanced provisions around performance and payment security and dispute avoidance,
  • contractor design portion, and
  • improved alignment with current building and safety regulations and procurement practices.

It is anticipated that the changes will assist in achieving greater contract certainty and may help to reduce or refine some of the amendments that we typically see being negotiated to the 2017 form of contracts.

This article contains a general summary of developments and is not a complete or definitive statement of the law. Specific legal advice should be obtained where appropriate.

