Update On Upcoming Residential Rental Market Reforms

On 4 November 2025 the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage (the "Department") provided further detail here on the proposed changes to Irish residential rent controls which are due to take effect from 1 March 2026.

This follows the announcement on 10 June 2025 of the Government's intention to introduce significant reforms to increase the supply of rental accommodation and attract crucial investment while protecting the rights of tenants (see our previous update here).

On 14 October 2025, Government approved the General Scheme of the Residential Tenancies (Amendment) (No. 2) Bill 2025. This Bill has not yet been published and is awaited to fully assess the impact of these changes. However yesterday's publication from the Department provides welcome clarity and further detail on the proposed changes. The following is a summary of the key points included in the Department's publication:

Types of Tenancies

The "new" rules will apply to private rented housing (including accommodation let under the HAP (Housing Assistance Payment) and RAS (Rental Accommodation Scheme)), Approved Housing Body tenancies, cost rental tenancies and student residential tenancies created after 1 March 2026. All tenancies created prior to 1 March 2026 will continue to be governed by the existing rules.

Rent increases

A number of changes to rental caps will apply from 1 March 2026:

Rent increases will be linked to inflation according to the Consumer Price Index (" CPI ") instead of Harmonised Indices of Consumer Prices with a 2% cap.

") instead of Harmonised Indices of Consumer Prices with a 2% cap. The 2% cap will not apply to newly built apartments or student specific accommodation commenced on or after 10 June 2025. Rent increases for these asset types will follow CPI only.

Resetting of rents to market value

Rent resets to market value will be allowed:

for new tenancies created after 1 March 2026 provided the previous tenant left voluntarily;

at the end of each 6 year tenancy;

where a tenancy is terminated due to the tenant's breach of obligations; or

where a tenancy is terminated because the property no longer meets the tenant's needs (e.g. size, accessibility).

Large and small landlords

There will be a new distinction between "large" and "small" landlords. Large landlords are those who have four or more tenancies and small landlords are those with three or fewer tenancies. Different termination rules will apply to large and small landlords.

Proposed changes and tenancies of minimum duration

The proposed changes will see a return to a rolling 6 year security of tenure of term for tenants, but with more limited tenancy termination grounds for landlords than was previously the case. Tenancies of Minimum Duration ("TMDs") will apply for new tenancies created on or after 1 March 2026. Once a tenant has lived in a property for 6 months and has not received a valid Notice of Termination, they will have the right to remain in the property for rolling 6 year terms provided they comply with their obligations.

Different termination rules apply for TMDs for large and small landlords:

Large landlords (four or more tenancies will not be able to terminate a TMD for any grounds other than where a tenant breaches its obligations or if the property is no longer suitable.

Small landlords (three or fewer tenancies) can terminate during each rolling 6 year TMD in very limited circumstances including: where the small landlord is experiencing hardship (to be defined in the legislation) or homelessness; where the small landlord requires the property for themselves, their spouse, child or parent; or where the property is no longer suitable.



At the end of each 6 year TMD, small landlords will have a limited time between the rolling 6 year tenancies in which they can terminate the tenancy on broader grounds. These include:

where the small landlord wants to sell the property with vacant possession;

where the small landlord intends to carry out substantial refurbishment or change the use of the property; or

where the small landlord requires the property for themselves or a family member.

All landlords can terminate a TMD at any time where the tenant breaches their obligations.

At the end of each 6 year TMD, all landlords can reset the rent to market value.

All landlords will continue to have the ability to sell a property with a tenant in-situ at any time.

Student specific accommodation

The new rules will be tailored for student specific accommodation ("SSA"). Student licences or tenancies tend to change every year. The proposed new rules will not allow the resetting of rents in SSA on the commencement of each student licence. The rent for SSA will be reset to market value once every three years.

Measures to ensure compliance with the new rules

The legislation will include safeguards to ensure adherence to the new rules. The Department is working with the Residential Tenancies Board ("RTB"), the body empowered to regulate the private rental market in Ireland, to address unlawful practices through dispute resolutions and sanctions.

Rent Register

Currently the publicly available Register of Tenancies and Register for SSA maintained by the RTB refers to property addresses only (further details are maintained by the RTB but not published). It is proposed to include the amount of rent paid for a tenancy of a dwelling without disclosing the address of the dwelling or the identity of the landlord or tenant.

Next steps

As the new rules will apply from 1 March 2026, we expect the Residential Tenancies (Amendment) (No. 2) Bill 2025 to be published in the coming weeks. We will track this Bill as it proceeds through the legislative process and will update you as further details on these new rules become available.

