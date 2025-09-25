We have a market-leading Real Estate Finance Group, advising borrowers and lenders on structuring and documenting all types of secured and unsecured real estate finance arrangements (from individual assets to nationwide and cross-border portfolios, and including investment and development deals, plus real estate private equity/M&A).

Drawing on the experience and market knowledge of our Debt Finance, Debt Capital Markets, Asset Management and Investment Funds, Real Estate, Environmental and Planning and Tax practice groups, we offer a comprehensive understanding of all elements of real estate financing, including:

Deals through the entire capital structure (senior, mezzanine, preferred equity and otherwise) of all types and in all sectors.

Real estate acquisition financing and refinancing.

Development finance (including environmental and planning advice).

Loan-on-loan and other back leverage structures.

Securitisations.

Funding to non-profit sectors such as social housing and charitable institutions.

Loan/portfolio acquisitions.

Commercial loan servicing and portfolio loan servicing.

Private capital transactions (including private equity and private credit structures).

RELEVANT EXPERIENCE

Key highlights include advising:

Brookfield on the acquisition of Hibernia REIT and in respect of the refinancing and reorganisation of a portfolio comprising of approximately 300 residential apartments and a large number of office assets in Dublin and across Ireland Archer Hotel Capital on the debt financing by Deutsche Bank of its acquisition of the Shelbourne Hotel in Dublin from Kennedy Wilson Blackstone on all Irish aspects of the financing of the acquisition of Salesforce's European headquarters at Spencer Dock, Dublin Ares as lender on a number of large real estate finance transactions across industrial and other sectors Bain Capital Credit on all aspects of a development financing where PIMCO advanced facilities to develop the strategically located Vantage Business Park in Dublin Kennedy Wilson as borrower in respect of the refinancing of each of its office spaces at 10 Hanover Quay, 20 Kildare Street and 94 St Stephen's Green with Allied Irish Banks, p.l.c. as lender. Advice provided was across the finance, construction, and real estate teams KKR and Palm Capital on their acquisition and financing of two logistics assets at Rosemount & Airport Business Park, Dublin Starwood in the financing of the Echelon Data Centres business Wells Fargo Bank International Unlimited Company as lender in connection with the refinancing of a portfolio of office assets in Dublin and other locations Ardstone Partners ICAV in respect of a facility with Nuveen to finance/re-finance the acquisition of 1,050 residential housing units at various locations across the greater Dublin area Ballymore on the entry of the Ballymore group into a new green loan facility agreement Spear Street Capital on the financing by Bank of Ireland of its development of the Belfield Office Park, Dublin Goldman Sachs in connection with its financing of the Project Kells development in Dublin by MARK and BCP Bank of Ireland in relation to the financing of the acquisition of various MHL Collection Hotels including Powerscourt Hotel, Brooks Hotel and The Morgan Hotel PIMCO Prime Real Estate and the lenders in respect of the refinancing of Liffey Valley Shopping Centre

