Banking And Finance Credentials - Real Estate Finance

We have a market-leading real estate finance practice, advising borrowers and lenders on structuring and documenting all types of secured and unsecured real estate finance arrangements (from individual assets to nationwide and cross-border portfolios, and including investment and development deals, plus real estate private equity/M&A).

Drawing on the experience and market knowledge of our banking, capital markets, funds, real estate, environmental, planning and tax practice groups, we offer a comprehensive understanding of all elements of real estate financing, including:

Deals through the entire capital structure (senior, mezzanine, preferred equity and otherwise) of all types and in all sectors.

Real estate acquisition financing and refinancing.

Development finance (including environmental and planning advice).

Securitisations.

Funding to non-profit sectors such as social housing and charitable institutions.

Loan/portfolio acquisitions.

Commercial loan servicing and portfolio loan servicing.

""The team see problems before they arise and come up with solutions that fit the clients strategies." Chambers Europe, 2024

RECENT EXPERIENCE

Advising Brookfield on the acquisition of Hibernia REIT and in respect of the refinancing and reorganisation of a portfolio comprising of approximately 300 residential apartments and a large number of office assets in Dublin and across Ireland.

Advising Blackstone on all Irish aspects of the financing of the acquisition of Salesforce's European headquarters at Spencer Dock, Dublin.

Advising Ares as lender on a number of large real estate finance transactions across industrial and other sectors.

Advising Bain Capital credit on all aspects of a development financing where PIMCO advanced facilities to develop the strategically located vantage business park in Dublin.

Advising Kennedy Wilson as borrower in respect of the refinancing of each of its office's spaces at 10 Hanover Quay, 20 Kildare Street and 94 St Stephen's Green with Allied Irish Banks, plc as lender. Advice provided was across the finance, construction, and real estate teams.

Advising KKR and Palm Capital on their acquisition and financing of two logistics assets at Rosemount & Airport Business Park, Dublin.

Advising Starwood in the financing of the Echelon Data Centres business.

Advising Wells Fargo Bank International Unlimited company as lender in connection with the refinancing of a portfolio of office assets in Dublin and other locations.

Advising Ardstone partners ICAV in respect of a facility with Nuveen to finance/re-finance the acquisition of 1050 residential housing units at various locations across the greater Dublin area.

Advising Ballymore on the entry of the Ballymore group into a new green loan facility agreement.

Advising Spear Street Capital on the financing by Bank of Ireland of its development of the Belfield Office Park, Dublin.

Advising Goldman Sachs in connection with its financing of the Project Kells development in Dublin by MARK and BCP.

