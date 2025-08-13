Recovering Common Expenses In Cyprus: The Management Committee's Right To Enforce

In Cyprus, the obligation to pay common expenses is a cornerstone of communal property ownership, ensuring the maintenance and functionality of shared spaces in multi-unit buildings. The Management Committee, tasked with overseeing these properties, holds a critical role in enforcing these obligations. Backed by statute and judicial precedent, their right to claim unpaid common expenses — and to pursue swift remedies like summary judgment — reflects a legal framework that prioritizes collective responsibility and equitable property management.

The Legal Foundation: The Immovable Property Law and Beyond

The obligation to pay common expenses is enshrined in the Immovable Property (Tenure, Registration and Valuation) Law, Cap. 224, as amended, particularly under Part IVA, which governs the management of jointly-owned buildings. This statute mandates that each unit owner contribute to the maintenance, repair, and administration of common areas — such as elevators, pools, parking spaces, and gardens — in proportion to their unit's share, typically calculated based on square footage.

The Management Committee, duly constituted under the law, acts as the legal entity responsible for collecting these contributions. Its authority to enforce payment is not merely contractual but statutory, grounded in the principle that communal living requires shared financial responsibility. Failure to pay common expenses disrupts the collective good, potentially jeopardizing the property's upkeep and value.

The Statutory Framework: Enforcing Payment

Under Article 38H of Cap. 224, unit owners are obligated to pay their apportioned share of common expenses, as determined by the Management Committee. These expenses cover routine maintenance, emergency repairs, and administrative costs. The law empowers the Committee to:

Issue demands for payment : The Committee can formally demand unpaid contributions, often accompanied by detailed breakdowns of expenses, as seen in cases like Management Committee of Sea Through v. Zhuravlov (Case No. 414/2024).

: The Committee can formally demand unpaid contributions, often accompanied by detailed breakdowns of expenses, as seen in cases like Management Committee of Sea Through v. Zhuravlov (Case No. 414/2024). Pursue legal action : If payments remain outstanding, the Committee may file a claim for recovery, often seeking additional remedies like interest and legal costs.

: If payments remain outstanding, the Committee may file a claim for recovery, often seeking additional remedies like interest and legal costs. Seek summary judgment: Under Part 24 of the Civil Procedure Rules 2023, the Committee can apply for summary judgment when the debtor's defense lacks real prospect of success, expediting recovery without a full trial.

The Sea Through case exemplifies this process. The Limassol District Court granted summary judgment for €4,017.97 in overdue common expenses, affirming that statutory obligations, supported by clear evidence like expense breakdowns, leave little room for defense when payments are undisputedly owed.

Equity and Judicial Discretion: Balancing Rights

While the statutory framework is robust, Cypriot courts also draw on equitable principles to ensure fairness. The Management Committee's right to recover common expenses is not absolute; it must be exercised reasonably and transparently. Courts scrutinize claims to confirm that:

Expenses are duly apportioned per the law.

Demands are properly communicated to unit owners.

The Committee acts in good faith, avoiding arbitrary or excessive charges.

In Management Committee of Sea Through v. Zhuravlov, the court granted summary judgment in relation to common expenses where the defendant's liability was clear. Claims for damages, requiring further factual inquiry, were set for trial, illustrating the court's careful balance between efficiency and justice.

Judicial precedent also highlights defenses that may arise. In Zhuravlov, the defendant argued that services were not provided or that access to common areas was restricted, but the court found these claims insufficient without evidence, reinforcing the statutory duty to pay unless a substantive defense is proven.

Practical Challenges: Enforcement and Evidence

Enforcing common expenses can face practical hurdles:

Non-compliant owners : Some unit owners, as seen in Zhuravlov, may refuse payment due to disputes or financial constraints, necessitating legal action.

: Some unit owners, as seen in Zhuravlov, may refuse payment due to disputes or financial constraints, necessitating legal action. Evidentiary requirements : The Committee must provide clear documentation, such as expense ledgers or meeting minutes, to substantiate claims.

: The Committee must provide clear documentation, such as expense ledgers or meeting minutes, to substantiate claims. Complex disputes: Where damages or misconduct are alleged alongside unpaid expenses, courts may require a full trial to resolve contested facts.

The introduction of the Civil Procedure Rules 2023, particularly Part 24, has streamlined enforcement by allowing summary judgments in clear-cut cases. This mechanism saves time and costs, ensuring that Management Committees can maintain properties without protracted litigation.

Conclusion

The right of a Management Committee to claim common expenses in Cyprus is both a statutory mandate and a practical necessity, safeguarding the integrity of jointly-owned properties. Backed by Cap. 224 and empowered by modern procedural tools like summary judgment, Committees can enforce contributions efficiently, provided they act transparently and with proper documentation.

