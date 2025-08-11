Creating Smarter Campuses: Aligning Space, Sustainability And Student Needs

Many people consider estate management as simply being a case of looking after bricks and mortar. The reality is that as the area evolves, effective estate management requires an increasing degree of sophistication.

Briefing

Northern Ireland

The evolution of estate management strategy has been particularly pronounced in the realm of higher and further education – where universities and colleges are striving to create a physical environment which will provide a high quality service standard to both support and meet the expectations of staff and students.

Economic sustainability is a critical part of an estate management strategy and is a key consideration in the deployment of all services but particularly within planning services. One of the primary objectives of an estate's planning division is to align the estate with the operational needs of the university. In the post-Covid era, with an increasing number of students learning online, institutions have had to adapt to a more flexible use of facilities. A certain reliance on data analytics to assess the utilisation of existing space has developed. There are often varying, and sometimes competing, space needs between different university departments. This is juxtaposed with large amounts of space, often unused outside core teaching hours – which can present opportunities for commercialisation. It is essential therefore that an effective information management system is in place to record space, building layouts, costs etc. in order to allow for efficient estate planning.

Data driven decision making has also become prevalent in addressing issues such as energy consumption, reducing life cycle costs and business efficiency. Internet enabled management systems on a shared platform allow easy access to information and for the identification of faults and performance issues. The quality and accuracy of data is key to achieving estate management goals. We also anticipate – in the near future – the long-awaited introduction in Northern Ireland of Minimum Energy Efficiency Standards equivalent to those implemented in England and Wales on 1 April 2018, which will restrict the letting of energy inefficient properties and give estate managers another layer of regulations to consider.

The impact of information technology is most profound in the delivery of environmental sustainability. Universities will deploy comprehensive carbon management plans to achieve targeted reductions in carbon emissions. This is a significant challenge for universities as although it is relatively straightforward to ensure high energy standards in new build projects, many institutions are largely comprised of historic buildings and retrospective solutions cannot only prove expensive but also be difficult to reconcile with the preservation of character and fabric of an institution. Data analytics are key to achieving this goal – as the monitoring, reporting and benchmarking of consumption, emissions and costs facilitates co-ordinated actions aimed at reducing environmental impact.

At Arthur Cox, we have developed a deep understanding of the opportunities and challenges in estate management in higher and further education and the role of information technology in providing solutions. We understand the constant need to innovate in order to create a physical environment which will support the primary aims and needs of the institution – education, research, the staff and student experience and economic development.

