Malta's Enhanced MPRP Offers Immediate Residency & Returns For Property Buyers

The Maltese Government has announced a significant upgrade to the Malta Permanent Residence Programme (MPRP), creating new opportunities for international investors seeking both residency and real estate in Malta. These changes deliver more flexibility, faster residency, and enhanced value for property purchasers, positioning Malta as one of the most compelling options for investors in Europe.

Buy Now, Lease Now: Immediate Returns for Property Investors

One of the most impactful changes for buyers is the ability to immediately lease out qualifying investment properties upon purchase. This update transforms the MPRP into a more investment-friendly framework, enabling property buyers to earn rental income right away, rather than waiting for formal residence approval.

This aligns Malta with other top-tier programs such as Greece and Cyprus, while maintaining the island's unique advantages — safety, EU access, quality of life, and an English-speaking infrastructure.

Immediate Residency with Initial Payment

Unlike before, applicants will now receive a one-year renewable residency card as soon as their application is submitted and the initial €15,000 administration fee is paid. This means families and investors can begin residing in Malta almost immediately, providing the freedom to explore schools, settle into the community, and start enjoying their new lifestyle without delay. Once Approval in Principle is granted and all the necessary requirements are met, this one year permit will be converted into a Permanent Residence Certificate. It is important to note that should an application be declined, the temporary permit will be withdrawn within 15 days of the refusal notice.

Lower Costs, Greater Value for Families

The fee structure has been revised to offer greater affordability, particularly for families. This updated fee structure applies to all applications submitted on or after 1 January 2025 and are as follows;

25% reduction in fees for adult dependents (now €7,500 instead of €10,000) This fee also applies to any additional dependants added after the certificate has been issued;

in fees for adult dependents (now €7,500 instead of €10,000) This fee also applies to any additional dependants added after the certificate has been issued; A unified contribution of €37,000 for all main applicants, whether renting or buying — making the property purchase route even more attractive;

for all main applicants, whether renting or buying — making the property purchase route even more attractive; A split administration fee: A once off fee of €15,000 at submission, with the balance of €45,000 only due upon approval (spouse and minor dependents included).

This means total capital outlay — excluding property — now starts at around €100,000, making the MPRP one of the most accessible European permanent residency routes tied to real estate investment.

Rental Option Flexibility After Five Years

For those choosing to rent instead of purchase, the revised rules introduce subletting rights after five years (with the approval of the landlord), opening the door for long-term returns and more flexible property use.

A New Era for MPRP Agents and Investors

Responsibility for agent licensing has been transferred to Residency Malta Agency, with a transition period in place until December 2025. This consolidation under one authority is expected to streamline the process and ensure consistent quality standards for MPRP service providers.

A Prime Time to Invest in Malta

With these enhancements, the MPRP is now uniquely positioned to attract individuals and families looking to invest in property and secure permanent European residency — with the added benefit of immediate use, income potential, and a simplified, cost-effective process.

About Malta Sotheby's International Realty

Malta Sotheby's International Realty specialises in assisting qualified buyers in identifying MPRP compliant, investment-ready properties that deliver both lifestyle appeal and long-term financial value. With access to the island's most exclusive real estate and a deep understanding of the local market, our team offers unmatched expertise in sourcing properties that meet the requirements of the Malta Permanent Residence Programme.

