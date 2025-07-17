What Is the Condition of Reciprocity in Italy?

The condition of reciprocity is a legal requirement in Italy ensuring that foreign nationals can enjoy the same civil rights as Italian citizens—only if Italian citizens are granted the same rights in the foreign national's home country.

This principle applies mainly to civil and commercial rights, not fundamental rights (such as access to healthcare or education), which are protected for all under the Italian Constitution.

There are three types of reciprocity:

Legislative reciprocity : based on the existence of laws in the foreign country similar to those in Italy.

: based on the existence of laws in the foreign country similar to those in Italy. Diplomatic reciprocity : based on international agreements between Italy and the foreign country.

: based on international agreements between Italy and the foreign country. Substantive reciprocity: based on practice, not formal agreements, but where Italian nationals are granted similar rights in the other country.

Can Foreigners Buy Property in Italy?

In a globalized world, it is increasingly common for foreign investors and private individuals to be interested in buying real estate in Italy.

Non-EU citizens can legally buy property in Italy only if their country grants the same right to Italians. If reciprocity is not confirmed, the foreigner may lack legal capacity to purchase, and the real estate transaction can be considered void.

When Reciprocity Verification Is Not Required

The reciprocity condition does not apply to:

Citizens of the European Union (EU) and the European Economic Area (EEA) (including Norway, Liechtenstein, and Iceland)

and the (including Norway, Liechtenstein, and Iceland) Non-EU nationals residing in Italy with a valid residence permit for employment, self-employment, family reasons, humanitarian protection, or study

for employment, self-employment, family reasons, humanitarian protection, or study Stateless individuals who have lived in Italy for at least 3 years

who have lived in Italy for at least 3 years Refugees residing in Italy for at least 3 years

What are the pitfalls of buying property in Italy?

International real estate transactions often involve multiple legal systems, which can lead to complications. The language barrier is one of the most frequent challenges for foreigners signing property contracts in Italy.

To comply with Italian law, the deed must be drafted in both Italian and the buyer's native language and must be read aloud by an interpreter.

Alternatively, the foreign party may issue a special power of attorney to an Italian representative who will act on their behalf during the property purchase.

When a non-EU citizen is involved, the notary must verify:

The condition of reciprocity

The validity of the individual's residence permit

What non EU countries do not have reciprocity agreements with Italy relating to property purchase?

Under Article 16 of the Italian Civil Code, non-EU nationals can only purchase real estate in Italy if Italian citizens can do the same in their country of origin.

There is no official updated list of countries with confirmed reciprocity agreements. Each case must be evaluated individually, considering bilateral treaties and international agreements.

Countries generally lacking full reciprocity with Italy include:

China;

India;

Iran;

Pakistan;

Several Arab Countries.

