Important Updates To The Malta Permanent Residence Programme (MPRP)

Residency Malta Agency has announced significant updates to the MPRP, aimed at making the programme more flexible and attractive for applicants.

Established in 1987, CSB Group offers diverse yet specialised business solutions and commercial services to a vast portfolio of corporate and private clients seeking to setup a business or relocate to Malta. With an 100+ team of qualified professionals we strive to be a partner of choice to our clients, providing them with tailor-made solutions, uniquely aimed at helping them succeed.

Residency Malta Agency has announced significant updates to the MPRP, aimed at making the programme more flexible and attractive for applicants.

Temporary One‑Year Residence Permit

New applicants may now be issued with a one‑year temporary residence permit at the start of their application, once standard background checks are passed.

at the start of their application, once standard background checks are passed. Within six months, all documentation must be submitted.

On Approval in Principle and full compliance, the permit is converted to a Permanent Residence Certificate .

. If an application is refused, the temporary permit is revoked within 15 days of the refusal notice.

Revised Pricing Structure

While the qualifying investment and NGO donation remain unchanged, the following fees now apply for applications submitted on or after 1 January 2025:

€60,000 non‑refundable administration fee (previously €50,000 for main applicant only, now it is also catering for dependents such as the spouse and minor dependants.)

non‑refundable administration fee (previously €50,000 for main applicant only, now it is also catering for dependents such as the spouse and minor dependants.) €7,500 for each adult dependant (except spouse). (Previously €10,000 per dependant, including spouse and minor dependants).

for each adult dependant (except spouse). (Previously €10,000 per dependant, including spouse and minor dependants). €7,500 for each additional dependant added after issuance of certificate. (Previously €10,000)

for each additional dependant added after issuance of certificate. (Previously €10,000) €37,000 contribution for the main applicant (whether buying or leasing property). (Previously €30,000 if purchasing a property and €60,000 if renting a property).

Greater Property Flexibility

Applicants purchasing a qualifying property may now lease it out when they are not in Malta (subject to guidelines).

a qualifying property may now lease it out when they are not in Malta (subject to guidelines). Applicants leasing a qualifying property may, with landlord consent, sublet after the initial five‑year lease period.

a qualifying property may, with landlord consent, after the initial five‑year lease period. Licensed agents must maintain detailed logs of such leasing arrangements.

Licensing Framework

Licensing authority for agents formally transfers to Residency Malta Agency .

. Existing licences issued under Subsidiary Legislation 188.05 remain valid until 31 December 2025.

These changes are designed to provide more flexibility for investors and their families, while strengthening compliance and oversight.

We recommend all employers review these changes and ensure upcoming applications or renewals are planned in alignment with the new requirements. If you need assistance understanding or complying with these measures, please do not hesitate to contact us.

This article was originally published by Residency Malta in July 2025.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.