Cyprus Swimming Pool Law Changes In 2025: What You Need To Know

Cyprus's Parliament passed an updated pool law on 10 July 2025, reforming outdated rules that treated almost every shared pool as a high-risk public facility. The new legal framework introduces three clear pool categories and scales compliance requirements based on usage intensity and risk.

Why These Reforms Matter

Previously, communal pools serving two or more households faced full public pool obligations—including lifeguards, toilets, showers, and constant inspections—making compliance impractical and expensive.

Enforcement in areas like Paphos led to hundreds of shared pools being closed or fined, driving frustration among property owners and threatening tourism rental markets.

A petition signed by over 8,000 residents helped push lawmakers to modernise the law.

The New Three‑Tier Pool Classification

Under the updated law, swimming pools now fall into one of three categories:

Type 1 – Public & High-Risk Pools

This category includes pools where water activities are the primary function, such as

water parks,

competition pools, and

recreational swimming facilities.

Operators must meet the following requirements:

Obtain an official operating permit

Ensure lifeguard presence during operational hours

Undergo regular health and safety inspections

Type 2 – Business-Use Pools

These are pools that function as a secondary service within a business, such as:

Hotel pools (including swim-up pools),

Pools at tourist accommodations, campsites, clubs, and spa facilities.

These pools must:

Be licensed with an operating permit

Follow hygiene and safety protocols

Pass electrical and mechanical safety inspections

Type 3 – Private or Shared Residential Pools (Up to Five Units)

Type 3 includes pools at self-catering accommodations, such as:

Villas or apartments rented out to guests ,

, Tourist rentals not falling under hotel licensing.

These pools do not require an operating permit, but the operator must:

Notify the local authority before opening,

before opening, Comply with hygiene and safety rules,

Undergo occasional sample inspections.

Important note: Private-use pools that serve up to five residential units and are used only by the owner, their family, or guests are not includedi n any of the three types. These are exempt from permit and lifeguard requirements altogether, though they may still be inspected if public health risks are suspected.

What Responsibilities Apply to All Pool Types?

Regardless of category, the law mandates minimum safety requirements:

Fence or secure cover for unused or stagnant pools to prevent mosquito breeding and child risk

Regular water quality checks and proper filtration

The municipality or district office now handles permit issuance

A "Responsible Person" must be appointed and accountable for compliance—typically the owner or property manager

Failure to meet standards can result in fines up to €2,000, with daily penalties and potential imprisonment for serious public health violations.

What This Means for Owners and Developers

Simplified rules for small shared pool owners make compliance manageable and affordable.

Swimming pools serving 2–5 units fall into a relaxed category with no lifeguard or operating permit required.

Pools attached to accommodation or public facilities still require health and safety supervision and formal licensing.

Enhanced clarity in regulations removes uncertainty for municipalities and inspection authorities.

These reforms update decades-old laws to reflect modern housing realities. Property owners with small shared pools now have clear, practical guidelines. At the same time, the new system still ensures safe, well‑regulated operation for high‑use or business pool environments.

