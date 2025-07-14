Qatar Enacts Law No. (5) Of 2025: Major Reforms To The Regulation Of Advertisements, Statues, And Memorials

On 24 February 2025, the State of Qatar enacted Law No. (5) of 2025, introducing substantial amendments to Law No. (1) of 2012 on the regulation and control of advertisements, statues, and memorials. This legislative reform reflects Qatar's strategic vision to modernise its urban landscape, reinforce cultural values, and align public messaging with national development priorities. It represents an important step in Qatar's efforts to balance cultural heritage, commercial activity, and urban aesthetics within a clear legal framework.

Key Amendments Introduced by Law No. (5) of 2025

Expanded Scope and Clearer Definitions

One of the most notable changes is the expansion of the law's scope. Law No. (5) of 2025 broadens coverage to include not only advertisements but also statues and memorials, with explicit definitions provided for each category. This includes any three-dimensional object or structure of historical, cultural, architectural, or sporting significance. The broadened scope ensures that key cultural and visual elements in public spaces are covered under a unified legal regime.

The enhanced definitions aim to bring consistency and legal clarity, enabling more effective regulation of Qatar's evolving visual and cultural environment. By articulating what constitutes an advertisement, statue, or memorial, the law aims to avoid ambiguity in enforcement and reduce disputes over interpretation. It also helps municipal and cultural authorities apply standards uniformly across the country.

Modernised Licensing and Approval Process

A robust new licensing regime has been introduced. Any party wishing to install a statue or memorial must now secure a license from the Ministry of Culture, with oversight from a newly established licensing committee and the relevant municipality.

The Minister of Culture has been granted the authority to issue detailed regulations governing:

Licensing procedures

Permissible types of installations

Conditions and fees

Criteria for removal

This framework ensures that all public installations reflect Qatar's identity, values, and urban planning goals. The regulation is designed to ensure that artistic and commemorative displays in public spaces meet high standards in terms of aesthetics, safety, and cultural sensitivity.

In addition, the creation of the "Committee for Licensing Statues and Memorials" formalises expert input into the licensing process, enabling qualified professionals to evaluate applications

within clear timelines. This adds a layer of procedural transparency that benefits both the authorities and applicants.

Strengthened Enforcement and Sanctions

Law No. (5) of 2025 implements stricter enforcement mechanisms and significantly increases penalties for violations. Key highlights include:

Unlicensed advertisements: Fines of up to QAR 30,000

Unauthorised statues or memorials: Fines up to QAR 1,000,000 or imprisonment for up to six months

Courts may order removal of unauthorised structures at the offender's expense

These sanctions signal a serious commitment to preserving the integrity of public spaces and deterring non-compliance.

Notably, the penalties are cumulative, meaning they can be applied per violation, even if committed by the same entity. This dramatically raises the stakes for businesses or individuals who may attempt to circumvent the law.

Settlement Procedures and Judicial Powers

The law introduces provisions for amicable settlement of certain violations through the Ministry of Culture or the relevant municipal authority, prior to or during court proceedings. This is subject to:

Payment of a specified amount

Rectification of the violation

Additionally, designated employees from both the Ministry of Municipality and the Ministry of Culture have been granted judicial enforcement powers, enhancing the state's capacity for on-ground compliance monitoring and enforcement. These employees, acting as judicial officers, are authorised to investigate and document violations, which helps reduce the burden on the formal court system and speeds up the enforcement process.

The availability of settlement procedures also provides a practical mechanism for businesses and individuals to resolve issues promptly, avoid litigation, and maintain good standing with regulatory authorities. It reflects a pragmatic balance between enforcement and flexibility.

Implications for Businesses Operating in Qatar

These amendments carry direct and significant implications for entities operating within Qatar, particularly those engaged in advertising, real estate, construction, retail, and event management sectors:

Businesses must now adhere to a more stringent licensing regime for both advertising materials and commemorative installations. Non-compliance may result in substantial financial penalties and reputational damage. As such, companies will need to enhance their internal compliance systems to ensure that all public messaging and branding activities are aligned with the new legal requirements.

The necessity for multiple approvals and the potential for elevated fines necessitates meticulous planning and budgetary considerations for marketing and public display initiatives. Legal consultations, feasibility studies, and early engagement with relevant authorities may become essential components of project planning for installations.

The expanded enforcement powers and the establishment of a specialised committee indicate a more proactive regulatory environment, characterised by heightened scrutiny of public messaging and urban landmarks. This may also signal increased coordination between cultural, municipal, and judicial institutions in shaping Qatar's visual landscape, contributing to a more unified national image.

The clarity and defined procedures within the law may facilitate more predictable outcomes for businesses that adhere to its provisions, while also necessitating expert guidance to ensure comprehensive compliance. Companies that proactively comply with the law may also gain competitive advantages, such as faster approvals and fewer legal risks, making legal compliance an integral part of corporate strategy.

