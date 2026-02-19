Can Foreigners Own Property In Saudi Arabia? An Overview Of The Legal Position

As Saudi Arabia continues to attract international investment, interest in foreign ownership of real estate has grown steadily. A common question remains: to what extent does Saudi law now permit non-Saudi ownership, and what legal framework governs it?

As Saudi Arabia continues to attract international investment, interest in foreign ownership of real estate has grown steadily. A common question remains: to what extent does Saudi law now permit non-Saudi ownership, and what legal framework governs it? These developments form part of the Kingdom's wider economic strategy aimed at encouraging foreign direct investment (FDI) and supporting long-term market growth. While recent reforms have expanded access, ownership continues to operate within a clear regulatory structure administered by the Real Estate General Authority (REGA).

Foreign ownership rights are not created by contract alone. Under the Law of Real Estate Registration and its Implementing Regulations, rights in rem become legally effective only once recorded in the Real Estate Register.

Registration and Legal Effect

The Implementing Regulations establish an electronic Real Estate Register, with each property allocated a dedicated real estate sheet reflecting its ownership, physical characteristics and registered rights. Article 3 of the Regulations sets out this structure, while Article 20 confirms that any disposition following registration must be notarized by the real estate registrar.

For foreign investors, registration is therefore central to the validity and enforceability of ownership, rather than a purely administrative step.

Geographic Scope of Foreign Ownership

Foreign ownership of real estate in Saudi Arabia now operates within clearly defined geographical scopes introduced under the updated Law of Real Estate Ownership by Non-Saudis. These scopes will be set out in an official Geographic Scope Document issued by the Real Estate General Authority (REGA), outlining the areas open to foreign ownership along with the applicable ownership limits, eligible property types, and regulatory conditions.

This zoning framework ensures that access to the real estate market remains structured and transparent, while ownership outside the designated areas continues to be restricted under the law's broader economic and regulatory objectives.

Foreign Ownership Eligibility for Individuals and Companies

Under the updated Law of Real Estate Ownership by Non-Saudis, residency status no longer determines whether a foreign individual may own property within the designated geographical scopes. Both residents and non-residents may acquire real estate in these approved areas, proved that the property meets the criteria set out in the forthcoming Geographic Scope Document and implementing regulation. Foreign residents, however, may be permitted to own one residential property outside the designated scopes, subject to the conditions outlined in the law.

Foreign companies are likewise permitted to own real estate within the designated areas, including entities established outside the Kingdom and Saudi companies with foreign shareholders, provided they meet the required registration and compliance obligations.

Importantly, property ownership does not grant or modify residency rights, and compliance with all applicable residency and immigration requirements remains essential.

Transparency and Access to Information

The Real Estate Register is designed to enhance transparency while protecting sensitive data. Property owners are entitled to access their own real estate sheets, while access by third parties is limited. Under REGA's regulations, articles 7 and 8 allow certain properties to be classified as confidential where required by public or regulatory considerations.

Conclusion

Saudi Arabia's foreign ownership framework reflects a careful balance between encouraging investment and maintaining regulatory oversight. While access to the real estate market has expanded, foreign ownership remains anchored in designated geographical scopes, registration requirements and compliance with the conditions set out in the updated law and its implementing regulations.

For foreign investors, a clear understanding of these legal foundations remains essential to securing enforceable rights in the Kingdom's evolving real estate market.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.