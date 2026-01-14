Law No. 148 of 2001 is a cornerstone of the modern real estate financing framework in Egypt, establishing a comprehensive legal structure for mortgage finance, refinancing activities, and the rights and obligations of investors and financiers. The availability of a reliable Translation of Law No. 148 of 2001 is essential for legal professionals and international stakeholders who need a clear understanding of how the system operates. An accurate English translation of the Real Estate Finance Law enables non-Arabic speakers to interpret the law correctly and ensure regulatory compliance.

One of the main objectives of Law No. 148 of 2001 is to regulate property purchase financing, leasing ending in ownership, refinancing, and secured lending while promoting transparency and investor protection. Through a precise translation of the Real Estate Finance Law, readers can understand how financing agreements are structured, how mortgages are registered, and how enforcement procedures apply in cases of default. This makes the Translation of Law No. 148 of 2001 a valuable reference for lawyers, banks, developers, and investors.

The law also defines the supervisory role of theFinancial Regulatory Authority, including licensing standards, valuation controls, and consumer protection requirements. By consulting the English translation of the Real Estate Finance Law, international users gain insight into compliance obligations and market safeguards. A consistent translation of the Real Estate Finance Law reduces legal risk and supports cross-border investment.

In addition, Law No. 148 of 2001 sets out enforcement mechanisms, penalties for violations, and dispute resolution procedures. A dependable Translation of Law No. 148 of 2001 ensures these provisions are clearly understood for contract drafting, due diligence, and regulatory review. Together, the English translation of the Real Estate Finance Law and the broader translation of the Real Estate Finance Law provide a practical gateway to understanding Egypt's real estate finance legal framework.

