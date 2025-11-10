Tenant Eviction – Requirements And Procedures

Overview

Tenant eviction in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is governed primarily by Law No. 26 of 2007 Regulating the Relationship between Landlords and Tenants in the Emirate of Dubai, as amended by Law No. 33 of 2008, and relevant regulations issued by the Dubai Land Department through the Rental Disputes Centre (RDC). Eviction procedures must be carried out strictly in accordance with the law to avoid claims of unlawful eviction.

The legislation outlines specific grounds under which a landlord may lawfully terminate a tenancy and evict a tenant, including non-payment of rent, breach of lease terms, and use of the premises for unlawful purposes. Eviction also requires adherence to prescribed notice periods and, in most cases, judicial approval through the RDC.

This Practice Note provides practical guidance to legal practitioners on eviction requirements and procedures in the UAE, focusing on the necessary legal grounds, mandatory notices, filing and enforcement processes, and practical considerations for landlords and tenants.

Definitions

RDC – Rental Disputes Centre, the judicial body in Dubai handling rental disputes, including eviction claims.

Landlord – The property owner or authorized lessor under a valid tenancy contract.

Tenant – The lessee or occupier of the premises under a valid tenancy contract.

Tenancy Contract – A registered lease agreement binding the landlord and tenant, typically recorded with the Ejari system in Dubai.

Ejari – The official system of the Dubai Land Department for registering tenancy contracts.

Notice of Eviction – A formal written notice from landlord to tenant specifying the grounds and legal basis for eviction.

Unlawful Eviction – Any eviction attempt carried out without compliance with the requirements of Law No. 26 of 2007 (as amended).

Practical Guidance

Establish Legal Grounds During the lease term as set out in Article 25(1)

Non-payment : According to Article 25(1)(a) of Law No. 26 of 2007 as amended, failure to pay rent (or part thereof) within 30 days of the landlord's written demand, unless the parties have agreed otherwise, is a ground for eviction.

: According to Article 25(1)(a) of Law No. 26 of 2007 as amended, failure to pay rent (or part thereof) within 30 days of the landlord's written demand, unless the parties have agreed otherwise, is a ground for eviction. Unauthorized subletting : As per Article 25(1)(b) of Law No. 26 of 2007 as amended, subletting the property or any part thereof without the landlord's written consent is a ground for eviction, and this applies to both the tenant and any subtenant. The landlord retains the right to claim compensation from the tenant.

: As per Article 25(1)(b) of Law No. 26 of 2007 as amended, subletting the property or any part thereof without the landlord's written consent is a ground for eviction, and this applies to both the tenant and any subtenant. The landlord retains the right to claim compensation from the tenant. Illegal/immoral use : Under Article 25(1)(c) of Law No. 26 of 2007 as amended, using the premises for an unlawful purpose or in violation of public order or morals constitutes a ground for eviction.

: Under Article 25(1)(c) of Law No. 26 of 2007 as amended, using the premises for an unlawful purpose or in violation of public order or morals constitutes a ground for eviction. Commercial abandonment : Article 25(1)(d) of Law No. 26 of 2007 as amended provides that for commercial premises, if the tenant leaves the premises unoccupied without valid reason for 30 consecutive days or 90 non-consecutive days in one year (unless otherwise agreed), this is a ground for eviction.

: Article 25(1)(d) of Law No. 26 of 2007 as amended provides that for commercial premises, if the tenant leaves the premises unoccupied without valid reason for 30 consecutive days or 90 non-consecutive days in one year (unless otherwise agreed), this is a ground for eviction. Damage/dangerous alterations : According to Article 25(1)(e) of Law No. 26 of 2007 as amended, causing serious damage to the property or making changes that endanger the property or cannot be restored, whether intentionally, negligently, or by permitting others to do so, is a ground for eviction.

: According to Article 25(1)(e) of Law No. 26 of 2007 as amended, causing serious damage to the property or making changes that endanger the property or cannot be restored, whether intentionally, negligently, or by permitting others to do so, is a ground for eviction. Misuse/planning violations : Article 25(1)(f) of Law No. 26 of 2007 as amended states that using the property for a purpose other than that for which it was leased, or in violation of planning, building, or land use regulations, is a ground for eviction.

: Article 25(1)(f) of Law No. 26 of 2007 as amended states that using the property for a purpose other than that for which it was leased, or in violation of planning, building, or land use regulations, is a ground for eviction. Property in danger of collapse : Under Article 25(1)(g) of Law No. 26 of 2007 as amended, if the property is in danger of collapse as proven by a technical report issued by or approved by Dubai Municipality, the landlord may seek eviction.

: Under Article 25(1)(g) of Law No. 26 of 2007 as amended, if the property is in danger of collapse as proven by a technical report issued by or approved by Dubai Municipality, the landlord may seek eviction. Breach of legal/contractual obligations: Article 25(1)(h) of Law No. 26 of 2007 as amended provides that if the tenant fails to comply with legal obligations or lease conditions within 30 days of the landlord's notice to perform, this is a ground for eviction. Notice for Article 25(1) grounds: As required by the last paragraph of Article 25(1) of Law No. 26 of 2007 as amended, notice must be served via notary public or registered mail.

Upon lease expiry as set out in Article 25(2)

Demolition/reconstruction/additions : According to Article 25(2)(a) of Law No. 26 of 2007 as amended, if the owner intends to demolish the property for reconstruction or to add structures that prevent the tenant's continued use, and has obtained the requisite government approvals, this is a ground for eviction at lease expiry.

: According to Article 25(2)(a) of Law No. 26 of 2007 as amended, if the owner intends to demolish the property for reconstruction or to add structures that prevent the tenant's continued use, and has obtained the requisite government approvals, this is a ground for eviction at lease expiry. Major renovation/maintenance : Article 25(2)(b) of Law No. 26 of 2007 as amended allows eviction at lease expiry if the condition of the property requires comprehensive renovation or maintenance that cannot be performed while the tenant is in occupation, as proven by a Dubai Municipality report or one approved by it.

: Article 25(2)(b) of Law No. 26 of 2007 as amended allows eviction at lease expiry if the condition of the property requires comprehensive renovation or maintenance that cannot be performed while the tenant is in occupation, as proven by a Dubai Municipality report or one approved by it. Personal use: Under Article 25(2)(c) of Law No. 26 of 2007 as amended, the landlord may recover possession at lease expiry for personal use or for the use of first-degree relatives, provided there is no suitable alternative property for that purpose.

Under Article 25(2)(c) of Law No. 26 of 2007 as amended, the landlord may recover possession at lease expiry for personal use or for the use of first-degree relatives, provided there is no suitable alternative property for that purpose. Sale of the property : Article 25(2)(d) of Law No. 26 of 2007 as amended provides that the landlord may seek eviction at lease expiry if they intend to sell the leased property. Notice for Article 25(2) grounds: As required by the last paragraph of Article 25(2) of Law No. 26 of 2007 as amended, the landlord must serve a 12-month eviction notice before the intended eviction date via notary public or registered mail.

: Article 25(2)(d) of Law No. 26 of 2007 as amended provides that the landlord may seek eviction at lease expiry if they intend to sell the leased property. Notice for Article 25(2) grounds: As required by the last paragraph of Article 25(2) of Law No. 26 of 2007 as amended, the landlord must serve a 12-month eviction notice before the intended eviction date via notary public or registered mail. Post-eviction restrictions and tenant protections

Personal use: According to Article 26 of Law No. 26 of 2007 as amended, if eviction is granted for personal use, the landlord may not re-let the property to third parties for at least two years (residential) or three years (non-residential) from repossession, unless the RDC sets a shorter period. Otherwise, the tenant may claim fair compensation.

Demolition/renovation return right: Article 29 of Law No. 26 of 2007 as amended provides that where the landlord demolishes and rebuilds or substantially renovates, the tenant has priority to return, with rent determined under Article 9 criteria. The tenant must exercise this right within 30 days of the landlord's notice.

Issue Proper Notice

The notice must be written and served through notary public or registered mail- phone number.

For reasons other than non-payment of rent, landlords must provide 12 months' notice before eviction (Article 25, Law No. 26 of 2007 as amended).

For non-payment of rent, a shorter notice period applies (30 days).

File a Claim with the RDC

If the tenant does not comply with the eviction notice:

The landlord files a claim with the Rental Dispute Centre.

Supporting documents include- tenancy contract (Ejari-registered), notice of eviction, proof of breach, and landlord's title deed.

The RDC schedules a hearing, where both parties present their evidence.

Judgment and Enforcement

If the RDC rules in favor of the landlord, an eviction order will be issued.

Enforcement is carried out under the supervision of the court's execution department.

Self-help eviction (e.g., changing locks, cutting utilities) is prohibited.

Practical Considerations

Landlords should maintain detailed written records of tenant defaults.

All notices must comply with statutory form and method of delivery.

Tenants retain the right to appeal within legal timeframes.

Legal counsel is recommended to avoid procedural errors that may delay eviction.

