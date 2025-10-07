Light Bites, Expert Nuggets For The Seasoned Developer: Episode 3 (Podcast)

In this episode, our hosts and rights of light experts, James Souter and Jerome Webb are joined by Barrister, John McGhee KC, Wilberforce Chambers who was leading counsel for the successful defendant Native Land in the recent Bankside case. John and the team discuss how the law protects the right to light and delve into the key elements of the Bankside exploring how it might impact on the mitigation of the rights of light risk going forward.

Hosted by rights of light experts James Souter of Charles Russell Speechlys and Jerome Webb of GIA Surveyors, this podcast mini-series features leading industry and legal experts discussing the recent Bankside decision and analysing how it might help shape the approach to the mitigation of the rights of light risk by developers.

James Souter is recognised as a rights of light expert. He specialises in disputes relating to the use, occupation and development of land and has a significant advisory practice focused on dispute avoidance. James is a member of the UK Executive Committee of the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat.

Jerome Webb is a fellow of the RICS with over 30 years of surveying experience. He is a highly respected professional in the UK property sector, specialising in Rights of Light and Daylight & Sunlight. Jerome's background spans property, planning, property law, development, and strategic planning, enabling him to offer comprehensive support to clients from site acquisition through planning to on-site delivery and beyond. He is also a highly regarded Expert Witness in Rights of Light litigation and Planning Appeals.

