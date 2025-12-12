Real Estate & Construction And Hotels & Leisure

Welcome to this month's Law Update

Real estate remains one of the Middle East's most vital and transformative sectors, acting as a key driver of economic diversification and a magnet for both regional and international investment. As governments across the GCC continue to push forward with ambitious infrastructure agendas and long term urban development plans, the legal and regulatory frameworks underpinning the sector are also evolving to meet new demands.

In this Real Estate edition of Law Update, we bring together a wide range of legal perspectives that reflect the complexity and opportunity shaping the market today. Our lawyers examine critical updates from across the region, including Dubai's Real Estate Investment Funds Law, major reforms in Qatar, and Bahrain's new digital and legal landscape for property and time share activities. These developments signal a strong and coordinated push toward transparency, investor protection, and modernised market practices.

The edition also addresses some of the sector's most current and emerging issues.

From tokenisation and digital transformation in Dubai's real estate market, to the legal nuances of cohabitation, condo hotels, and branded residences, our articles aim to provide clarity in areas where regulation is still catching up with innovation. At the same time, we offer practical insights on construction disputes, risk allocation in contracts, and AML compliance, all of which remain essential considerations for real estate stakeholders.

As the region continues to open its markets and diversify its offerings, the role of legal advisors is becoming increasingly central, not only in interpreting the law but in helping clients anticipate and respond to a fast changing environment. At Al Tamimi & Company, our dedicated real estate and construction lawyers work closely with clients and regulators alike to shape solutions that are commercially sound and legally robust.

I hope this edition proves useful and thought provoking for our readers. I would like to thank our contributors for their expertise and commitment to sharing knowledge across borders and practice areas.

