Risks And Remedies Involved In Investing In Off Plan Projects (Video)

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Off-plan properties are real estate properties that are purchased before or during the construction of a project. They are properties that are set to be developed within a few years. Due to the initial stages of the property development, off-plan properties are sold at a discounted price.
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