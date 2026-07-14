Off-Plan Property Disputes In Dubai: Buyers’ Rights When Developers Default

A significant part of this growth has been driven by off-plan property sales, allowing investors to purchase units before construction is completed, often at attractive prices and through flexible payment plans.

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Over the past two decades, Dubai has become one of the world’s leading real estate investment destinations. A significant part of this growth has been driven by off-plan property sales, allowing investors to purchase units before construction is completed, often at attractive prices and through flexible payment plans.

While off-plan investments may offer strong returns, they also carry particular risks. Construction delays, project cancellations, developer insolvency, changes to project specifications and breaches of contractual obligations can leave buyers exposed to significant financial loss.

Recognising these risks, Dubai has developed a sophisticated regulatory framework to govern off-plan property sales and protect investors. This framework imposes strict obligations on developers and provides buyers with remedies where a developer fails to perform its contractual or statutory duties.

This article considers the legal protections available to buyers under Dubai law and the remedies that may be pursued when developers default.

The Legal Framework Governing Off-Plan Property Transactions

Off-plan real estate projects in Dubai are regulated by a combination of federal and local legislation, including:

Dubai Law No. 13 of 2008 Regulating the Interim Property Register;

Dubai Law No. 8 of 2007 Concerning Escrow Accounts for Real Estate Development;

Executive Council Resolution No. 6 of 2010;

Regulations issued by the Dubai Land Department and the Real Estate Regulatory Agency;

The UAE Civil Transactions Law; and

The UAE Civil Procedure Law.

Together, these laws seek to balance the interests of developers and purchasers while promoting transparency, accountability and confidence in Dubai’s real estate market.

This legal framework is particularly important because buyers often pay substantial amounts before construction is completed and before title deeds are issued.

The Importance of the Interim Property Register

One of the most significant investor protection mechanisms introduced by Dubai Law No. 13 of 2008 is the requirement that off-plan sales be registered in the Interim Property Register, commonly known as Oqood.

This registration serves several important purposes:

It records the buyer’s interest in the property.

It helps prevent multiple sales of the same unit.

It creates an official record of ownership rights pending project completion.

It supports future transfer and registration processes.

Failure by a developer to properly register an off-plan sale may create serious legal complications and may expose the developer to regulatory action.

For buyers, confirming that the transaction has been registered through Oqood should be one of the first steps after signing the Sale and Purchase Agreement.

What Constitutes Developer Default?

A developer may be considered in default in several circumstances.

1. Failure to Complete Construction

The most common form of default involves construction delays beyond the contractual completion date.

Although many Sale and Purchase Agreements provide developers with grace periods, excessive delay may amount to a material breach of contract.

Dubai courts will generally consider:

The contractual completion date;

The reasons for the delay;

Whether force majeure applies;

The actual construction progress achieved; and

The developer’s conduct during the delay period.

Not every delay automatically entitles a buyer to terminate the contract. The facts of each case must be carefully assessed.

2. Project Cancellation

Project cancellation is one of the most serious forms of developer default.

Projects may be cancelled due to:

Financial insolvency;

Failure to commence construction;

Regulatory violations;

Inability to obtain required approvals; or

Failure to maintain adequate funding.

Where a project is officially cancelled by the competent authorities, buyers may become entitled to recover funds from the project’s escrow account. This process is usually supervised by the Real Estate Regulatory Agency and the Dubai Land Department.

3. Material Changes to the Project

Disputes may also arise where developers substantially alter key aspects of the project, including:

Unit sizes;

Building designs;

Layouts;

Amenities;

Common facilities; or

Completion schedules.

While minor modifications may be permitted, substantial changes that materially affect the buyer’s investment may constitute a breach of contract and give rise to legal claims.

4. Misrepresentation and Misleading Marketing

Developers may market projects using brochures, advertisements or representations that differ from the completed development.

Examples may include:

Promised facilities that are not delivered;

Misrepresented views;

Different unit specifications; or

Altered payment plans.

Where buyers can demonstrate that they relied on such representations, remedies may be available under contractual and general civil law principles.

Escrow Accounts: A Key Investor Protection

One of the most important protections available to off-plan buyers is the escrow account system.

Under Dubai Law No. 8 of 2007, developers are prohibited from freely using purchaser funds. Instead:

Buyer payments must be deposited into a dedicated escrow account.

Funds may only be released in line with construction progress.

Independent monitoring mechanisms apply.

Withdrawals must comply with regulatory requirements.

The purpose of the escrow regime is to ensure that buyers’ funds are used only for the development of the specific project for which they were paid.

This significantly reduces the risk of developers diverting investor funds to unrelated projects or operating expenses.

Buyers’ Rights When Developers Default

When a developer fails to fulfil its obligations, buyers may have several legal options.

Right to Seek Specific Performance

A buyer may ask the court to compel the developer to complete and deliver the property in accordance with the Sale and Purchase Agreement.

This remedy may be relevant where:

Construction remains viable;

The project continues to progress; and

The buyer wishes to retain ownership of the property.

Specific performance remains an important remedy under UAE contract law.

Right to Terminate the Sale and Purchase Agreement

Where the developer’s breach is sufficiently serious, the buyer may seek termination of the Sale and Purchase Agreement.

Termination may be appropriate where:

Construction has effectively stopped;

Completion is unlikely;

The project has become commercially impossible; or

The developer has committed a fundamental breach.

Termination generally aims to restore the parties to their original positions, subject to the court’s assessment of the facts and applicable law.

Right to Recover Payments Made

Depending on the circumstances, buyers may seek recovery of:

Purchase price instalments;

Registration fees;

Service charges paid in advance; and

Other related contractual payments.

The availability and extent of any refund will depend on the specific facts of the dispute and the applicable legal framework.

Right to Claim Compensation

In addition to recovering paid amounts, buyers may seek compensation for losses resulting from the developer’s breach.

Potential claims may include:

Financing costs;

Additional rental expenses;

Loss of investment opportunities; and

Other direct and foreseeable losses.

A claimant must generally establish:

A breach of obligation; Actual damage; and A causal link between the breach and the damage suffered.

The Role of Dubai Courts

Dubai Courts have developed substantial jurisprudence in relation to off-plan property disputes.

When considering such disputes, the courts commonly examine:

The Sale and Purchase Agreement;

Oqood registration records;

Escrow account documentation;

Construction progress reports;

Real Estate Regulatory Agency records; and

Expert reports.

In many cases, the court may appoint an independent expert to assess project progress, financial records, developer performance and technical construction issues.

Expert reports often play a central role in determining liability and the appropriate remedy.

The Role of RERA and the Dubai Land Department

Before commencing litigation, buyers may seek assistance from the relevant regulatory authorities.

The Real Estate Regulatory Agency has extensive powers to:

Monitor developers;

Review project status;

Investigate complaints;

Supervise cancelled projects; and

Facilitate dispute resolution.

The Dubai Land Department also plays a key role in maintaining ownership records and overseeing compliance with Dubai’s real estate regulations.

Practical Steps for Buyers Facing Developer Default

Buyers should act strategically when concerns arise. Practical steps include the following:

1. Review the Sale and Purchase Agreement

The agreement should be reviewed carefully, particularly provisions dealing with:

Completion dates;

Grace periods;

Default mechanisms; and

Dispute resolution procedures.

2. Verify the Project Status

Buyers should confirm:

Construction progress;

Escrow compliance;

Regulatory approvals; and

Project registration status.

3. Preserve Evidence

It is important to keep clear records of:

Payment receipts;

Emails and correspondence;

Marketing materials;

Project updates; and

Communications with the developer.

4. Obtain Legal Advice Early

Early legal advice can help buyers understand their position, avoid procedural errors and select the most appropriate strategy.

5. Consider Regulatory and Judicial Remedies

Depending on the circumstances, the appropriate strategy may involve:

Filing a complaint with RERA;

Negotiating a settlement;

Seeking mediation; or

Commencing court proceedings.

Conclusion

Dubai’s off-plan real estate market offers significant investment opportunities, but it also carries risks where developers fail to perform their obligations. Dubai’s regulatory framework provides buyers with important protections through escrow safeguards, registration requirements, regulatory oversight and judicial remedies.

Whether the dispute involves construction delay, project cancellation, contractual breach or financial misconduct, buyers may have legal and regulatory remedies available to them.

Investors who act promptly, preserve evidence and obtain experienced legal advice are generally in the strongest position to protect their rights and maximise recovery when a developer defaults.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.