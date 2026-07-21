How To File A Complaint Against Your Landlord In Dubai: Legal Process

If you’re wondering, “How to file a complaint against your landlord in Dubai,” the process is simpler than many people think, but following the correct legal steps is essential.

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If you’re wondering, “How to file a complaint against your landlord in Dubai,” the process is simpler than many people think, but following the correct legal steps is essential. Whether you’re dealing with an illegal eviction, an unfair rent increase, or a withheld security deposit, knowing your rights can help you resolve the dispute much faster.

QUICK ANSWER To file a complaint against your landlord in Dubai, you must submit your case to the Rental Disputes Centre (RDC). You can file online through the Dubai Land Department portal or the Dubai REST app, or visit the RDC office in Deira to file in person. The filing fee is 3.5% of your annual rent, with a minimum fee of AED 500 and a maximum of AED 20,000.

That is the short version. The longer version matters, because cases at the RDC are usually won on preparation. The party with the better paper trail wins far more often than the party with the better story.

This guide is for tenants in Dubai facing issues such as unlawful eviction, invalid rent increases, withheld security deposits, unresolved maintenance problems, or unlawful utility disconnections. Rental disputes are handled by the Rental Dispute Centre (RDC) and can be filed online through the Dubai Land Department portal or the Dubai REST app, or in person at the RDC.

The real estate lawyers at Leaders Advocates help tenants understand their legal options, prepare the required documents, and approach rental disputes with a clear legal strategy.

Filing fees are generally 3.5% of the annual rent, subject to a minimum of AED 500 and a maximum of AED 20,000, in addition to minor administrative and translation fees. Before filing a claim, tenants should notify the landlord in writing, then gather their Ejari certificate, tenancy contract, and supporting evidence if the issue remains unresolved.

Where Complaints Against Landlords Go in Dubai

The Rental Dispute Centre (RDC) is the judicial body that decides all landlord and tenant disputes in Dubai. It was set up by Decree No. 26 of 2013 and operates under the Dubai Land Department.

The RDC covers residential and commercial tenancies across the Emirate. The main exceptions are properties in free zones that run their own dispute systems, such as the DIFC, and disputes that fall outside the tenancy relationship.

One condition comes before everything else. Your tenancy contract should be registered with Ejari. Without registration, the RDC will ask you to prove the tenancy relationship separately, which adds time, cost, and risk.

Valid Reasons to File a Complaint

Tenants bring the same handful of complaints to the RDC again and again:

•An eviction notice with no legal ground, or one served without the required 12-month notice through a notary public or registered mail.

A rent increase above the RERA rental index limits, or one announced less than 90 days before renewal.

A security deposit withheld without a justified, itemised breakdown.

Serious maintenance problems the landlord refuses to fix, despite written requests.

Cut water or electricity, changed locks, or blocked access. These are unlawful eviction tactics, not lawful pressure.

Repeated entry into the property without your permission.

If your issue is on this list, you have grounds. The question then becomes whether you can prove it.

Not Sure If Your Rental Problem Can Become a Legal Case? Before filing a complaint with the Rental Disputes Centre, it is important to understand your legal position. Our real estate lawyers in Dubai can review your tenancy documents, explain your options, and help you take the right step. Discuss Your Rental Dispute

Step 1: Put It in Writing First

Before filing, send the landlord a clear written message describing the problem and what you want done. Email works. So does a registered letter, which is stronger.

This step is not just courtesy. The RDC expects parties to attempt a direct resolution, and your written attempt becomes evidence. It shows the judge you acted reasonably and the landlord had a chance to fix things.

Avoid phone-only conversations. If a call happens anyway, follow it up with an email summarising what was said.

Step 2: Gather Your Documents

Documentation decides most RDC cases. Before filing, collect:

Your tenancy contract and Ejari registration certificate.

and Ejari registration certificate. Your Emirates ID or passport copy.

Proof of rent payments: cheque copies, bank transfers, or receipts.

Recent DEWA bills and any community or chiller bills tied to the property.

All correspondence with the landlord: emails, letters, and message exports.

Any notices you received, such as an eviction notice or rent increase notice.

Photos, videos, inspection reports, or maintenance requests, where relevant.

One practical point catches many people out. RDC proceedings run in Arabic, so documents in other languages need official legal translation. The RDC typist service can arrange translations during filing, but it costs budget time and money for it.

Before filing, have your documents and evidence reviewed so procedural gaps do not weaken your case.

Step 3: File the Case, Online or In Person

You have two routes, and both lead to the same case number:

Online Filing In-Person Filing Where Dubai Land Department portal (dubailand.gov.ae) or the Dubai REST App. RDC office at the Dubai Land Department Building, Baniyas Road, Deira. How It Works Create an account, enter the case details, upload your documents, and pay online. An RDC typist helps prepare, translate, and submit the complaint. Payment Pay online using a card, Noqodi, or available online payment methods. Payment is made at the counter during filing. Hearings Usually attended remotely through the tele-litigation system. Usually attended in person unless remote attendance is arranged. Best For Straightforward cases with documents already translated. First-time filers or cases needing translation help.

Authorised Real Estate Services Trustee centres can also file on your behalf for a service fee of roughly AED 130 plus VAT. Once the case is submitted, you receive a case number, and the RDC notifies the landlord.

How Much Does It Cost to File?

The filing fee is 3.5% of the annual rent under the disputed contract, with a minimum of AED 500 and a maximum of AED 20,000. On a typical AED 80,000 apartment lease, that means AED 2,800.

Two points soften the cost. If the case settles at the conciliation stage, half the court fee may be refunded. And if you win, the judgment usually orders the losing party to reimburse your fees.

Add small amounts for translation and administrative charges and lawyer fees if you use one. For simple, well-documented cases, many tenants file without a real estate lawyer.

What Happens After You File

Your case moves through fixed stages:

Stage 1: Conciliation About 15 Days A conciliator first tries to help both parties reach a voluntary settlement. If an agreement is reached, it is signed, approved by a judge, and becomes legally enforceable. Stage 2: First Instance 1–4 Months If mediation does not resolve the dispute, the case moves to the First Instance Tribunal. The judicial panel reviews the documents, hears both parties, and issues a judgment. A ruling is often delivered in around 30 days, although the overall process usually takes 1 to 4 months. Stage 3: Appeal. +1–3 Months Either party may file an appeal within 15 days where the law allows it. Appeals are generally available for higher-value claims, commonly reported as those exceeding AED 100,000. Stage 4: Execution Varies by Case Once the judgment becomes final, the Execution Department handles enforcement. This may include recovering unpaid rent, enforcing payment orders, or carrying out eviction orders where applicable.

Most cases that settle in mediation close within 30 to 45 days. Contested cases run longer, especially where expert reports are needed.

Preparing a case, or did you receive notice that your landlord filed one against you? Our real estate lawyers in Dubai handle RDC filings and hearings regularly. Contact us for an assessment of your position before the first hearing.

How to Strengthen Your Case

A few habits separate winning files from losing ones.

Keep everything in writing, and keep it dated. A timestamped photo beats a described memory.

A registered letter beats a phone call. A signed check-in inspection report is close to decisive in deposit disputes.

Check the official numbers before you file. For rent increase disputes, run the property through the RERA rental index calculator first. Filing with the calculator result attached turns an argument into arithmetic.

And keep paying rent while the case runs. Filing a complaint does not pause your own obligations, and unpaid rent hands the landlord a counterclaim.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much does it cost to file a complaint against a landlord in Dubai? The Rental Disputes Centre (RDC) filing fee is 3.5% of the annual rent, with a minimum of AED 500 and a maximum of AED 20,000. Translation and administrative charges are additional. If the dispute settles during conciliation, part of the court fee may also be refunded. How long does a rental dispute case take in Dubai? Cases that settle through mediation usually finish within 30 to 45 days. If the dispute proceeds to the Court of First Instance, it generally takes around 1 to 4 months. An appeal may take longer. Can I file a complaint if my contract is not registered with Ejari? Usually, you should register your tenancy through Ejari before filing a complaint. Without Ejari, you may first need to prove the tenancy relationship, which can increase both the time and cost of the case. Can my landlord evict me for filing a complaint? No. Filing a complaint is not a legal ground for eviction. A landlord must still satisfy one of the legal grounds under Article 25 of Law No. 26 of 2007 and serve the required notice through a notary public or by registered mail. What can I do if my landlord cut my electricity or changed the locks? File a complaint with the Rental Disputes Centre immediately and keep evidence of the blocked access or disconnected utilities. These actions may amount to unlawful eviction, and the RDC can order access to be restored and award compensation where appropriate. Do I have to keep paying rent during the dispute? Yes. Rent generally remains payable while the dispute is ongoing until a final judgment is issued and enforced. Stopping rent payments during the case may create additional legal issues for the tenant.

Why You Should Consult a Lawyer Before Filing Your Case

Although you are not legally required to appoint a lawyer to file a claim before the Rental Dispute Centre (RDC), practical experience shows that the outcome of a case often depends less on who has the stronger claim and more on who presents it more effectively.

A lawyer’s role extends far beyond preparing the statement of claim. From the outset, an experienced lawyer will assess the strength of your legal position, identify the most appropriate legal grounds for your claim, organize and preserve the evidence that supports your case, ensure all procedural requirements are satisfied, and prepare persuasive legal submissions while responding strategically to the other party’s arguments.

In many cases, obtaining legal advice at an early stage helps avoid procedural mistakes that can delay proceedings or weaken your position. It can also increase the likelihood of reaching a favorable settlement before the dispute escalates, saving you significant time, expense, and stress.

Whether you are planning to file a rental dispute or have already received notice that your landlord has commenced proceedings against you, seeking legal advice before taking any action is a wise investment.

Our real estate lawyers in Dubai regularly represent landlords and tenants before the Rental Dispute Centre, providing strategic advice, preparing comprehensive case files, and advocating for clients throughout every stage of the proceedings to maximize their chances of a successful outcome.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.