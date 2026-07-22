Is A Reservation Form Binding In A Dubai Off-Plan Purchase?

A reservation form, sometimes called a booking form, signed in a Dubai off-plan purchase can be a binding contract. The label on the document does not decide the question. Under UAE law, the legal nature of an agreement is determined by its substance: where the form identifies the parties, specifies the unit, records the price and sets out the payment terms, it can create enforceable obligations for both buyer and developer long before any sale and purchase agreement (“SPA”) is signed.

Buyers often treat the reservation form as an expression of interest. Developers often treat it as an administrative step. Both assumptions can prove expensive.

When Does a Reservation Form Become a Contract?

A contract under UAE law requires offer, acceptance and agreement on the essential elements of the transaction. A reservation form will generally satisfy those requirements where it records:

the identity of the buyer and the developer or seller;

the specific unit or property concerned;

the purchase price and the payment mechanism; and

the parties’ intention to proceed with the sale.

The courts look at the content of the document and the conduct of the parties, not the title printed at the top. A document called a “booking form” that contains the essential terms of the sale is capable of standing as the contract itself, notwithstanding that the parties intended to sign a fuller SPA later.

What Obligations Does It Create?

Once the reservation form amounts to a contract, the obligations run both ways. The buyer must pay the amounts agreed, on the dates agreed. The developer must reserve the unit, refrain from selling it to anyone else, progress the project in accordance with the applicable legislation, execute the SPA where one is contemplated, and register the transaction.

Failure on either side is a contractual breach, with the remedies that follow under UAE law, including termination and compensation depending on the circumstances.

Registration on the Interim Real Estate Register

In Dubai, every disposition of an off-plan unit must be registered on the Interim Real Estate Register (commonly known as Oqood) under Dubai Law No. 13 of 2008 Regulating the Interim Real Property Register. The registration obligation rests primarily on the developer.

Registration is not a formality. The Dubai courts have consistently treated it as a mandatory statutory requirement, and unregistered off-plan dispositions have in numerous cases been declared void. The consequences of nullity are significant: the promised transaction cannot be enforced as such, and the analysis shifts to restoring the parties to their original positions, principally through repayment of the amounts received. A developer that fails to register may additionally face liability for losses the buyer suffers as a result.

We have examined the consequences of a developer’s failure to register in more detail in our earlier insight on unregistered off-plan sales, which remains one of the most common disputes in this market.

Practical Points Before You Sign

For buyers:

read the reservation form as if it were the contract;

check what the form says about the deposit, withdrawal and the conditions for signing the SPA;

verify the project’s registration status with the Dubai Land Department before paying; and

keep every receipt, message and email, since conduct matters in any later dispute.

For developers and sellers, the reservation form should be drafted with the same care as the SPA: it should state precisely what is agreed, what remains conditional, how the deposit is treated, and how the form interacts with the SPA that follows. Treating it as paperwork invites exactly the disputes it should prevent.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I recover my Dubai property booking deposit if I change my mind?

It depends on the terms of the form and the stage of the transaction. If the reservation form amounts to a binding contract, withdrawing without a contractual basis may expose the buyer to forfeiture of the deposit or a claim, depending on its wording. If the transaction is void for non-registration or another mandatory defect, the starting point shifts to restitution of amounts paid. The document’s wording decides the case, which is why it should be reviewed before signing, not after.

What happens if the developer sells the unit to someone else after I signed a reservation form?

If the form is binding, the developer is obliged to reserve the unit, and disposing of it to a third party is a breach that may give rise to termination and compensation. The buyer’s position is materially stronger where the disposition was registered.

Who is responsible for registering the transaction?

The developer. Registration on the Interim Real Estate Register under Dubai Law No. 13 of 2008 is the developer’s statutory obligation once the applicable requirements are satisfied.

Conclusion

The question is not what the document is called. The question is what it contains. A reservation form that records the essential terms of an off-plan sale can bind both parties, and the registration obligation that follows is mandatory, not administrative.