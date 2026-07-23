What Is The Difference Between Ejari And Tenancy Contract? Complete Legal Guide

Many people think an Ejari certificate and a tenancy contract are the same document, but they’re not. Understanding the difference is essential because both play different legal roles when renting a property in Dubai.

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Many people think an Ejari certificate and a tenancy contract are the same document, but they’re not. Understanding the difference is essential because both play different legal roles when renting a property in Dubai. This guide explains what each document does, why you need both, and what happens if one is missing.

Quick Answer The difference between Ejari and a tenancy contract is straightforward. A

A tenancy contract is the legal agreement between the landlord and tenant that sets out the terms of the lease.

Ejari is the Dubai Land Department’s official registration of that tenancy contract, making the lease legally recognized by government authorities. In simple words: the tenancy contract creates your rights, while Ejari officially records and protects those rights with Dubai authorities.

This guide is for tenants and landlords in Dubai. People often confuse the two when something goes wrong. A DEWA connection may be refused, a visa application may become stuck, or an RDC case may be turned away. This guide explains what each document does, why you need both, and what happens if one is missing.

Ejari is the mandatory registration of that contract with RERA through the Dubai Land Department. Registration costs AED 177.75 online or about AED 220 at a trustee center It normally takes one to two working days.

Without Ejari, you cannot connect DEWA, sponsor family visas against the address, or file an RDC case. Registration is legally the landlord’s duty, although tenants usually complete it. Sign the contract first, register it within days, and keep both documents.

What Is a Tenancy Contract in Dubai?

A tenancy contract is the written agreement between a landlord and tenant that creates the lease.

Article 4 of Law No. 26 of 2007 requires the agreement to be in writing. It must state the following essential information:

The property.

The purpose of the tenancy.

The tenancy duration.

The agreed rent.

Everything you may later argue about is recorded in this document. This includes:

The rent and payment schedule.

The security deposit.

Maintenance responsibilities.

Renewal terms.

Early exit clauses.

Dubai uses a unified tenancy contract recognized by the Dubai Land Department. The parties can use an addendum to include any additional agreed terms.

Read the contract carefully before signing it. Ejari registration comes later and records whatever you signed, whether the terms are good or bad.

Want to know how a tenancy agreement is prepared? Read our step-by-step guide on “How to Make a Tenancy Contract in Dubai” to understand the legal requirements, essential clauses, and the documents you’ll need.

What Is Ejari Registration in Dubai?

“Ejari” means “my rent” in Arabic. It is the official system used to register tenancy contracts in Dubai.

RERA operates the system under the Dubai Land Department. Registration became mandatory under the 2008 amendment to the tenancy law.

The system records:

The tenancy contract.

The landlord and tenant.

The rented property.

The agreed rent.

After registration, you receive an Ejari certificate with a unique number. Government systems use this number to recognise your tenancy.

DEWA requires it before connecting utilities. Immigration requires it for family visa applications. The Rental Dispute Centre also requires it before hearing your case.

Ejari does not replace your tenancy contract or improve its terms. It is official proof that the contract exists.

What Is the Difference Between Ejari and Tenancy Contract

Point Tenancy Contract Ejari What it is The private agreement creating the lease. The government registration of that agreement. Who creates it? The landlord and tenant signed the agreement. RERA and the Dubai Land Department after application. What it does Sets the rent, contract duration, deposit, and agreed terms. Makes the tenancy officially recognized by government systems. Legal basis Article 4 of Law No. 26 of 2007. Article 4 as amended by Law No. 33 of 2008. Cost Free to sign, excluding broker fees. AED 177.75 online or about AED 220 at a trustee center. Needed for Defining the rights and responsibilities of both parties. DEWA, family visas, trade licenses, and Rental Dispute Centre claims. Renewal Renews by agreement or automatically under Article 6. Must be registered again for every renewal within 14 days.

Not Sure Which Document Protects Your Rights? Our tenancy dispute lawyers in Dubai can review your contract and Ejari status and help you understand your legal position. WhatsApp Us Now!

Is a Tenancy Contract Valid Without Ejari?

Yes. A signed tenancy contract binds the landlord and tenant as a matter of contract law.

Skipping Ejari registration does not erase the obligations accepted by either party. However, that validity provides limited practical protection.

An unregistered contract is not recognised by the government systems that matter. Without Ejari, you cannot:

Open a DEWA account.

Sponsor family visas against the address.

File a case at the Rental Dispute Centre.

The RDC treats Ejari registration as a condition for filing a case. Your rights may exist on paper, but you cannot enforce them through the normal channels until registration is completed.

A clause stating that “Ejari is not required” does not change the legal position. Registration is mandatory, and a private agreement cannot waive this requirement.

Who Is Responsible for Ejari Registration?

The landlord is legally responsible for registering Ejari.

The tenancy law places the registration duty on the landlord’s side. In practice, tenants usually complete the registration themselves.

Tenants often handle the process because they need the certificate for DEWA and visa applications. Either party is permitted to complete the registration.

If your landlord refuses to cooperate, register the contract yourself using the required documents. Keep all receipts and related communication.

A landlord who obstructs registration is breaching a legal duty. This will not help the landlord later at the Rental Dispute Centre.

Landlord Refusing to Register Ejari? Understand your rights and available legal options before registration problems affect your tenancy. Discuss Your Case With a Lawyer!

Ejari Cost, Documents, and Registration Time

The cost of Ejari registration in Dubai depends on how you submit the application.

Online: AED 177.75 through the Dubai REST app or DLD website.

AED 177.75 through the Dubai REST app or DLD website. Trustee center: About AED 220 at a Real Estate Services Trustee center.

About AED 220 at a Real Estate Services Trustee center. Processing time: Usually one to two working days.

Documents Required for Ejari Registration

Prepare the following documents before applying:

The signed tenancy contract in the unified format.

The tenant’s Emirates ID.

A copy of the tenant’s passport.

A copy of the title deed.

The previous Ejari certificate for renewals.

A recent DEWA bill or the premises number for the unit.

When Should You Register Ejari?

Register a new tenancy contract promptly after signing it. Every renewal must also be registered within 14 days of the new term starting.

Each renewal requires a separate registration. Ejari never renews automatically.

Ejari and Tenancy Contract Laws in Dubai

The relationship between the tenancy contract and Ejari is governed by specific legal provisions.

Article 4 of Law No. 26 of 2007

The tenancy relationship must be recorded in a written contract. The contract must identify the property, its purpose, the duration, and the rent.

Article 4 as Amended by Law No. 33 of 2008

Tenancy contracts and any amendments must be registered with RERA through the Ejari system.

Article 6 of Law No. 26 of 2007

The tenancy contract renews automatically if the tenant remains in the property without an objection. This is why every renewal cycle requires a new Ejari registration.

Decree No. 26 of 2013

This decree established the Rental Dispute Settlement Centre. In practice, Ejari registration is required to file rental claims before the center.

Can You File an RDC Case Without Ejari?

No. The Rental Dispute Centre requires an Ejari certificate when a claim is filed.

A claimant without an Ejari certificate is usually directed to register the tenancy first. This delays the case and creates further difficulty when the landlord refuses to cooperate.

Registration also appears in rental judgments. In a December 2024 decision, an eviction claim was rejected.

The Rental Dispute Settlement Committee ordered the tenancy to be renewed for another year at the same rent. It also ordered the renewal to be recorded in an Ejari-registered contract.

This shows that registration is part of the lawful position the tribunal restores. The practical rule is simple: the contract wins your case, while Ejari gets you through the door.

You need both.

At Leaders Advocates, our team is recognised among the best advocates in Dubai, helping tenants and landlords resolve Ejari registration issues and Rental Dispute Centre cases efficiently.

Ejari vs. Tenancy Contract FAQs

Is Ejari the same as a tenancy contract?

No. A tenancy contract is the agreement between the landlord and tenant. Ejari is the government registration of that agreement with RERA. You must sign the tenancy contract before registering it through Ejari.

Can I get Ejari without a tenancy contract?

No. The signed tenancy contract is the main document required for registration. Ejari records an existing contract. It cannot exist without one.

How much does Ejari cost in 2026?

Ejari costs AED 177.75 online through the Dubai REST app or DLD website. Registration costs about AED 220 through a Real Estate Services Trustee centre.

Is my tenancy contract valid without Ejari?

Yes. The contract still binds the landlord and tenant. However, without registration, you cannot connect DEWA or sponsor visas against the address. You also cannot file a case at the Rental Dispute Centre.

Who pays for Ejari, the landlord or the tenant?

The legal registration duty sits with the landlord. However, the parties can agree on who will pay the registration fee. Tenants often complete the process and pay the fee in practice. State the payment responsibility in the tenancy contract to avoid disputes.

Do I need a new Ejari every year?

Yes. Every tenancy renewal requires a new Ejari registration. The renewal should be registered within 14 days of the new tenancy term. Ejari does not renew automatically.

Can I cancel Ejari before moving out?

Ejari should be cancelled when the tenancy ends and the property is handed over. Cancelling it early while you still occupy the unit creates a mismatch. This can complicate DEWA services and any rental dispute.

One Contract, One Registration, No Gaps

Most Ejari problems are caused by timing. A renewal may be signed but never registered, or an existing registration may be cancelled too early.

If there is a gap in your paperwork and a dispute is approaching, deal with the gap first. Our tenancy dispute lawyers in Dubai can review the documents and help correct the sequence.

Need Clarity on Your Tenancy Rights? A small mistake with Ejari or your tenancy contract can create bigger legal problems later. Speak with our Dubai tenancy lawyers for guidance based on your situation. Request a Legal Consultation

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.