How To Get Security Deposit Back From Landlord In Dubai Successfully?

Your tenancy has ended, you’ve returned the keys, and now you’re waiting for your security deposit. But what happens if your landlord delays the refund or deducts money without a clear reason?

Article Insights

Faris Raian’s articles from Leaders Advocates are most popular: within Real Estate and Construction topic(s)

in United Arab Emirates Leaders Advocates are most popular: within Real Estate and Construction and Employment and HR topic(s)

with readers working within the Business & Consumer Services industries

Your tenancy has ended, you’ve returned the keys, and now you’re waiting for your security deposit. But what happens if your landlord delays the refund or deducts money without a clear reason?

If you’re wondering how to get security deposit back from landlord in Dubai, then this guide is for you. Many tenants in Dubai assume there’s nothing they can do. In reality, Dubai tenancy law gives tenants clear rights, and landlords can only make deductions in limited situations.

Under Article 20 of Law No. 26 of 2007, landlords must refund the security deposit when the tenancy ends in Dubai, after deducting only amounts that are legally justified. If your deposit has been delayed or withheld, understanding the correct legal process can significantly improve your chances of recovering it.

QUICK ANSWER

To get your security deposit back from your landlord in Dubai, return the property in good condition, settle any outstanding utility bills, hand over the keys, and request the refund in writing. Under Article 20 of Law No. 26 of 2007, the landlord must refund the deposit after deducting only legally justified amounts, such as damage beyond normal wear and tear or unpaid dues. If your landlord refuses to return the deposit without valid evidence, you can send a formal demand and, if necessary, file a claim with the Rental Dispute Centre (RDC) to recover your money.

This guide explains when a landlord can legally keep part of your security deposit, what counts as normal wear and tear, how long refunds usually take, the steps to recover a withheld deposit, and how the Rental Dispute Centre handles deposit disputes.

If you’re facing an unfair deduction or your landlord refuses to return your deposit, the tenancy dispute lawyers at Leaders Advocates can review your case, explain your legal rights, and help you recover the money you’re entitled to.

What the Law Says About Your Deposit

Article 20 of Law No. 26 of 2007 allows the landlord to take a security deposit to guarantee the property’s condition at the end of the tenancy and obliges him to refund it, or whatever remains after justified deductions, when the contract expires.

The amount is whatever the contract says. Market practice in Dubai is around 5% of the annual rent for unfurnished units and 10% for furnished ones, but these are conventions, not statutory caps.

On timing, the law says the refund is due on expiry of the contract without fixing a number of days. In practice, landlords are expected to refund within about 30 days of handover and final bill clearance, and many contracts state a specific period.

A landlord sitting on the deposit for months has no legal cover for the delay.

What Can the Landlord Deduct?

Only three categories of deduction hold up, and each needs evidence:

Damage beyond normal wear and tear, proven by photos and repair invoices for the damaged item, not an upgrade of it.

proven by photos and repair invoices for the damaged item, not an upgrade of it. Unpaid amounts, such as outstanding DEWA or chiller bills, or rent still owed.

such as outstanding DEWA or chiller bills, or rent still owed. Sums due under the contract, such as an agreed early termination charge, applied as written.

Everything else fails. The landlord cannot deduct for his own maintenance obligations under Article 16, cannot charge you for repainting a unit you occupied for years, and cannot rely on round numbers without receipts.

The burden of proving a deduction sits on the person making it.

Normal Wear & Tear (Not Deductible) Tenant Damage (Deductible with Proof) Faded or slightly scuffed paint after a normal tenancy. Large holes in walls, unauthorised paint colours, or water damage caused by tenant neglect. Small nail holes from hanging pictures. Broken doors, shattered tiles, or cracked countertops. Carpet or flooring worn through ordinary use. Burns, permanent stains, or pet damage to flooring. Appliances ageing through normal operation. Appliances broken through misuse or missing on handover. Sun-faded curtains or blinds. Torn or missing curtains, damaged blinds, or broken fittings.



Article 21 draws the legal line: you must return the property in the condition you received it, except for what results from ordinary use or causes beyond your control. Ordinary use is not damage.

Step by Step: How to Recover Your Deposit

Document at move-out. Take dated photos and video of every room on handover day, ideally in a joint walk-through with the landlord or agent. If you still have move-in photos, you now hold the strongest evidence a tenant can have.

Hand over cleanly. Return the keys against a written receipt, settle the final DEWA bill, and cancel the Ejari registration. Outstanding bills are the most common excuse for delay, so remove them.

Ask in writing. Email the landlord requesting the refund to your account, and keep the thread. A polite written request starts the clock and creates the record.

Send a formal demand. If roughly 30 days pass with nothing, send a formal written demand giving a clear deadline, 7 to 14 days, and stating that you will file at the Rental Dispute Centre if it lapses. Many landlords pay at this step.

File at the RDC. If the deadline passes, file your case. Bring the contract, Ejari certificate, handover proof, photos, bills, and the demand correspondence.

Resist the shortcut many tenants consider: withholding the last rent cheque “against the deposit.” Unpaid rent is a breach that hands the landlord a claim; a withheld deposit is a breach that hands you one.

Keep your side clean.

Still Waiting for Your Security Deposit? If your landlord is delaying payment or refusing to refund your deposit, our tenancy dispute lawyers can help you recover it through the proper legal process. Talk to a Tenancy Lawyer

Filing at the Rental Dispute Centre

The RDC under the Dubai Land Department hears all deposit disputes. Filing costs 3.5% of the annual rent, with a minimum of AED 500 and a maximum of AED 20,000, and the process starts with mediation.

If your landlord refuses to return your deposit or you need to escalate the matter, follow our guide on how to file a complaint against your landlord in Dubai to understand the steps, costs, and legal process.

Straightforward deposit cases are quick. Mediation sessions typically resolve them within 2 to 4 weeks, and a mediated settlement is enforceable.

Contested cases proceed to judgment and can run 1 to 4 months. For clear-cut money claims with no genuine dispute, a payment order route can be even faster.

Along with the deposit itself, you can claim compensation for the unjustified delay and your costs, and the tribunal can award them where the withholding had no serious basis. Note that an Ejari certificate is expected at filing.

The Legal Provisions That Protect Your Deposit

The relevant rules sit in Law No. 26 of 2007. Regulating the Relationship between Landlords and Tenants in the Emirate of Dubai, as amended by Law No. 33 of 2008, with official texts published by the Dubai Land Department (dubailand.gov.ae).

Article 16: The landlord is responsible for maintenance and for repairing defects affecting the intended use, unless agreed otherwise. His own maintenance cannot be charged to your deposit.

The landlord is responsible for maintenance and for repairing defects affecting the intended use, unless agreed otherwise. His own maintenance cannot be charged to your deposit. Article 20: the landlord may take a security deposit to guarantee the property’s condition and must refund it, or its balance, upon expiry of the contract.

the landlord may take a security deposit to guarantee the property’s condition and must refund it, or its balance, upon expiry of the contract. Article 21: the tenant returns the property in the condition received, except for normal wear and tear and causes beyond the tenant’s control.

the tenant returns the property in the condition received, except for normal wear and tear and causes beyond the tenant’s control. Decree No. 26 of 2013: established the Rental Dispute Settlement Centre, which has jurisdiction over deposit claims.

How the RDC Decides Deposit Disputes

Deposit cases rarely produce published judgments with case numbers, because most end in mediation within weeks. But the principles the Centre applies are settled and predictable.

The deposit is security, not income. A landlord holding the deposit must justify every dirham deducted.

Where no evidence of damage or unpaid amounts is produced, the Centre orders the full refund.

Wear and tear belongs to the landlord. Deductions for faded paint, worn flooring, or the ordinary ageing of a unit that was lived in are consistently rejected under Article 21.

Repainting after a multi-year tenancy is treated as ordinary refurbishment, not tenant damage.

Receipts beat estimates. Deductions supported by actual invoices for repairing the specific damage stand; round-figure estimates and quotes for upgrading the unit do not.

The cost claimed must restore, not improve.

Documentation decides close cases. Where the parties tell different stories about the unit’s condition, the side with dated photos and a signed handover record usually wins.

This is why steps 1 and 2 above matter more than anything that comes after.

Most Commonly Asked Questions:

How long does a landlord have to return the deposit in Dubai?

The law requires a refund upon expiry of the contract but does not specify an exact number of days. In practice, around 30 days after handover and bill clearance is common. If payment is delayed, send a formal written demand.

Can my landlord deduct for repainting the apartment?

Not for normal wear and tear. Repainting costs can usually only be deducted where the tenant caused actual damage beyond ordinary use.

What if I don’t have move-in photos?

You can still succeed. The landlord must prove any damage before making deductions from your deposit.

How much does it cost to file a deposit case at the RDC?

The filing fee is 3.5% of the annual rent, with a minimum of AED 500 and a maximum of AED 20,000.

Can I refuse to pay my last rent cheque and use the deposit instead?

No. Continue paying rent as required and recover your deposit separately if a dispute arises.

Can the landlord keep the deposit because I left before the contract ended?

Only where the tenancy contract contains an agreed early termination clause. Early departure does not automatically allow the landlord to keep the entire deposit.

How long does an RDC deposit case take?

Simple cases settled through mediation often finish within 2 to 4 weeks, while contested cases usually take around 1 to 4 months.

Do I need Ejari to file a deposit claim?

Yes. In practice, the Rental Dispute Centre expects an Ejari certificate when filing a claim. If your tenancy has not been registered, complete the registration first.

Handover Well, Recover Fast

A properly documented handover can make the difference between recovering your security deposit quickly and facing a lengthy dispute. If your landlord has delayed your refund, made unfair deductions, or refused to return your deposit, the right legal steps can help you protect your rights.

The tenancy lawyers in Dubai at Leaders Advocates can review your tenancy documents, assess whether the deductions are legally valid, and guide you through the recovery process before the Rental Dispute Centre. As one of the best advocates in Dubai, Leaders Advocates helps tenants handle deposit disputes with a clear legal strategy and practical advice.

If your security deposit is being withheld unfairly, get legal guidance before the dispute becomes more complicated.

Need Help Recovering Your Security Deposit? Whether your landlord has delayed your refund, made unfair deductions, or refused to return your deposit, Leaders Advocates can review your tenancy documents, protect your rights, and help you recover the money you’re entitled to. Speak to a Tenancy Lawyer Today

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.