Can Landlord Terminate Tenancy Agreement Early In Dubai? Legal Guide

Many tenants believe a landlord can end a tenancy agreement at any time, while some landlords assume they can recover their property whenever they choose.

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Many tenants believe a landlord can end a tenancy agreement at any time, while some landlords assume they can recover their property whenever they choose. In reality, Dubai tenancy law sets strict rules for early termination, eviction, and notice periods.

Quick Answer:

Can landlord terminate tenancy agreement early in Dubai? The short answer is no, not without a legal reason. A landlord in Dubai cannot terminate a tenancy agreement early simply because they want the property back. Under Article 7 of Law No. 26 of 2007, a valid tenancy contract remains binding on both the landlord and tenant for its full term unless both parties agree otherwise or the law allows early termination.

There are only two lawful routes. During the lease, the landlord can seek eviction if the tenant commits one of the breaches listed in Article 25(1). For everything else, such as selling the property or moving in, the landlord must wait for the contract to expire and give 12 months’ written notice under Article 25(2).

This guide is for landlords and tenants in Dubai dealing with early termination or eviction. Under Article 7 of Law No. 26 of 2007, a tenancy agreement cannot generally be terminated unilaterally before its expiry. During the lease term, eviction is only permitted in specific circumstances, such as non-payment of rent for 30 days after written notice or unauthorized subletting, as set out in Article 25(1).

At the end of the tenancy, eviction for reasons such as demolition, major renovation, personal use, or sale requires 12 months’ prior notice served through a notary public or by registered mail under Article 25(2). If you receive or intend to serve an eviction notice, seeking advice from the best advocates in Dubai can help you avoid costly legal mistakes and protect your position.

The General Rule: A Tenancy Contract in Dubai Is Binding

Dubai tenancy law treats a signed lease as a closed deal. Under Article 7 of Law No. 26 of 2007, neither the landlord nor the tenant can end the contract alone during its term. It ends early only if both sides agree or if the law itself allows it.

The tenancy contract must also be registered with RERA through Ejari. Without registration, neither party can bring a claim before the Rental Dispute Centre, which hears all tenancy disputes in the Emirate.

So when a landlord says “I need you out next month,” the first question is always the same. Which legal ground are they relying on?

For complex tenancy disputes or early termination issues, many tenants choose to consult the best advocates in Dubai to receive practical legal advice and representation where necessary.

When Can a Landlord Terminate a Tenancy Agreement Early?

Article 25(1) of Law No. 26 of 2007, as amended by Law No. 33 of 2008, lists the only situations where a landlord can demand eviction before the lease expires. All of them involve fault by the tenant or a safety problem with the building:

• The tenant fails to pay the rent, or part of it, within 30 days of a written demand.

• The tenant sublets the property, or part of it, without the landlord’s written consent. The subtenant is evicted too.

• The tenant uses the property for illegal or immoral activities or allows others to do so.

• The tenant damages the property, makes changes that endanger its safety, or lets others cause such damage.

• The tenant uses the property for a purpose other than the one agreed upon in the contract.

• The building is at risk of collapse, proven by a technical report attested by Dubai Municipality.

• The tenant breaches the law or the tenancy contract and fails to fix the breach within 30 days of a written notice.

• For commercial premises only: the tenant leaves the property closed for 30 consecutive days, or 90 non-consecutive days in one year, without a valid reason.

• Government development requirements demand demolition of the property.

This is where many landlords make a mistake. The notice for any of these grounds must be served through a notary public or by registered mail. A WhatsApp message or a phone call does not start the 30-day clock, and the Rental Dispute Centre regularly rejects eviction claims built on informal notices.

Received an Eviction Notice? Check Your Rights Before Acting

A notice does not automatically mean you must leave. Our real estate lawyers in Dubai can review the reason, notice period, and legal requirements to help you understand your options.

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In this regard, Article 7 of Law No. 26 of 2007 provides:

Article (7)

If the tenancy contract is valid, it may not be terminated during its term by the unilateral will of either the landlord or the tenant, except by mutual agreement or in accordance with the provisions of this Law.

Also, Article 25(1) of Law No. 26 of 2007, as amended by Law No. 33 of 2008, provides:

Article (25)(1)

The landlord may request the eviction of the tenant from the property before the expiry of the tenancy term only in any of the following cases:

(a) If the tenant fails to pay the rent, or any part thereof, within thirty (30) days from the date the landlord serves notice demanding payment, unless the parties have agreed otherwise.

(b) If the tenant sublets the property, or any part of it, without obtaining the landlord’s prior written consent. In such case, the eviction shall apply to both the tenant and the subtenant, without prejudice to the subtenant’s right to claim compensation from the tenant.

(c) If the tenant uses the property, or permits others to use it, for illegal purposes or in a manner contrary to public order or public morals.

(d) If the leased property is a commercial premises and the tenant leaves it unoccupied without a legitimate reason for thirty (30) consecutive days or ninety (90) non-consecutive days within the same year, unless the parties have agreed otherwise.

(e) If the tenant makes alterations to the property that affect its structural safety such that it cannot be restored to its original condition, or causes substantial damage to the property through deliberate acts, negligence, or by allowing others to cause such damage.

(f) If the tenant uses the property for a purpose other than that for which it was leased or uses it in violation of the applicable planning, construction, or land-use regulations in the Emirate.

(g) If the property is at risk of collapse, provided that the landlord establishes this by means of a technical report issued or approved by Dubai Municipality.

(h) If the tenant fails to comply with any obligation imposed by this Law or with any term of the tenancy agreement within thirty days from the date the landlord notifies the tenant to perform such obligation or comply with such term.

(i) If the requirements of development and urban planning in the Emirate necessitate the demolition and reconstruction of the property, as determined by the competent government authorities.

For the purposes of paragraph (1) of this Article, the landlord’s notice to the tenant must be served through a notary public or by registered mail.

Not Sure If Your Tenancy Can Be Terminated?

Whether you are a landlord planning to recover your property or a tenant who received a termination request, understanding your legal position early can prevent unnecessary disputes.

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The landlord may request the eviction of the tenant upon the expiry of the tenancy agreement only in any of the following cases:

(a) If the owner wishes to demolish the property for reconstruction or to add new buildings, provided that such works prevent the tenant from benefiting from the leased property and that the necessary approvals have been obtained from the competent authorities.

(b) If the condition of the property requires comprehensive renovation or maintenance that cannot be carried out while the tenant remains in occupation, provided that the condition of the property is established by a technical report issued or approved by Dubai Municipality.

(c) If the owner wishes to recover possession of the property for his personal use or for the use of any of his first-degree relatives, provided that the owner proves that no suitable alternative property is available for such purpose.

(d) If the owner wishes to sell the leased property.

For the purposes of paragraph (2) of this Article, the landlord must notify the tenant of the grounds for eviction at least 12 months before the specified eviction date, and such notice must be served through a notary public or by registered mail.

Received an Eviction Notice? Check Your Rights Before Acting

A notice does not automatically mean you must leave. Our real estate lawyers can review the reason, notice period, and legal requirements to help you understand your options.

Speak to Our Tenancy Lawyers in Dubai Today!

Eviction at the End of the Contract: The 12-Month Notice Rule

What if the tenant has done nothing wrong? Then the landlord’s only option is Article 25(2), which applies at the expiry of the contract. It allows eviction for four reasons only:

Demolition and reconstruction of the property, with the required government permits.

Major renovation or maintenance that cannot be carried out while the tenant is living there, proven by a technical report attested by Dubai Municipality.

The landlord wants the property for their own use or for a first-degree relative and has no suitable alternative property.

The landlord wants to sell the property.

In every one of these cases, the landlord must give the tenant 12 months’ written notice before the expiry date, served through a notary public or by registered mail. A shorter notice, or one sent by email alone, is open to challenge.

The personal-use ground carries a sting. If the landlord recovers the property to live in, they cannot rent it to anyone else for two years for residential property or three years for commercial property. If they do, the former tenant can ask the Rental Dispute Centre for compensation.

Tenants evicted for renovation are also protected. Once the works are done and the property is fit for use again, the former tenant has priority to move back in.

If your tenancy comes to an end, it’s also important to understand your rights regarding your rental deposit. Read our guide on How to Get Security Deposit Back from Landlord in Dubai to avoid common mistakes that could delay or reduce your refund.

During the Lease vs. at Expiry: A Side-by-Side Comparison

Eviction Type During the Lease Term At the End of the Lease Legal Basis Article 25(1), Law No. 26 of 2007 (as amended) Article 25(2), Law No. 26 of 2007 (as amended) Reason Needed A specific breach by the tenant, such as unpaid rent or unauthorised subletting. Demolition, major renovation, personal use, or sale of the property. Notice Period 30 days to fix the breach (for rent and most contract breaches). 12 months before the contract expiry date. How Notice Is Served Notary public or registered mail. Notary public or registered mail. Extra Conditions Proof of the breach: a Dubai Municipality report for unsafe buildings. Permits or attested technical reports; a ban on re-letting after personal use. Who Decides Disputes Rental Dispute Centre (RDC) Rental Dispute Centre (RDC)

Received a notice and not sure it meets these conditions? Or planning to serve one?

Our real estate lawyers in Dubai team reviews eviction notices and tenancy contracts every week. Contact us for a quick assessment before any deadline passes.

Received an eviction notice or preparing to serve one? Get legal advice before taking the next step.

Does Selling the Property End the Tenancy?

No. Under Article 28 of Law No. 26 of 2007, selling the property does not affect the tenant’s right to stay. The new owner simply steps into the old landlord’s shoes and must honour the existing contract until it expires.

The sale itself is only a ground for eviction at expiry, and it still requires the full 12-month notice. That distinction matters.

Many tenants receive a short “the property has been sold, please vacate” letter and assume they have to leave. They usually do not.

What If the Landlord Ignores the Rules?

A landlord cannot take matters into their own hands. Cutting electricity or water, changing the locks, or blocking access are all forms of unlawful eviction, and Dubai law prohibits them.

The tenant’s remedy is the Rental Dispute Centre (RDC), established by Decree No. 26 of 2013. The RDC can dismiss an invalid eviction claim, order the landlord to restore access, and award compensation for losses caused by an unlawful eviction.

If your landlord refuses to comply with the law or continues to violate your rights, read our guide on How to File a Complaint Against Your Landlord in Dubai to understand the complaint process and the legal remedies available.

One warning for tenants who fight an eviction case: filing or defending the case does not pause the rent. Rent stays payable for the whole period of the dispute, right up to judgment and enforcement.

A Note on Other Emirates

Everything above applies to Dubai. Tenancy law in the UAE is set at the emirate level, so Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and the other Emirates each have their own rules on eviction grounds and notice periods. If your property is outside Dubai, check the local law before serving or acting on any notice.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can a landlord evict a tenant in Dubai before the contract ends?

Only if the tenant commits one of the breaches listed in Article 25(1) of Law No. 26 of 2007, such as not paying rent within 30 days of a written demand, subletting without consent, or using the property illegally. Without a listed ground, the contract continues until its expiry date.

How much notice must a landlord give to evict a tenant at the end of the lease?

A landlord must give 12 months’ written notice, served through a notary public or by registered mail before the contract expires. This applies to all four expiry grounds: demolition, major renovation, personal use, and sale.

Can my landlord evict me because the property was sold?

No. The sale of a property does not end an existing tenancy contract. Under Article 28, the new owner must honour the tenancy until expiry. The new owner can only seek eviction after expiry by following the required 12-month notice process.

Can a landlord re-rent the property after evicting a tenant for personal use?

No. The landlord must wait two years for residential property or three years for commercial property before renting it to someone else. If this rule is violated, the previous tenant can claim compensation through the Rental Dispute Centre.

Is a WhatsApp or email eviction notice valid in Dubai?

You should not rely on WhatsApp or email notices. Article 25 requires eviction notices to be served through a notary public or by registered mail. Informal messages may not be accepted by the Rental Dispute Centre.

Does a rent increase allow the landlord to end the contract?

No. A rent increase is a separate matter governed by Decree No. 43 of 2013 and the RERA rental index. A landlord must provide 90 days’ notice before renewal, and requesting higher rent is not a legal ground for eviction.

What should a tenant do about an unlawful eviction attempt?

File a case with the Rental Dispute Centre as soon as possible. Keep your tenancy contract, Ejari certificate, rent receipts, and copies of notices or messages. The RDC can protect your rights and award compensation where appropriate, but you should continue paying rent during the dispute.

Conclusion

Whether you are a landlord considering early termination or a tenant who has received an eviction notice, understanding Dubai’s tenancy laws is essential to protecting your rights. Before taking any action, make sure the notice, legal grounds, and timelines comply with Law No. 26 of 2007 and its amendments, as even a small procedural mistake can affect the outcome of a dispute.

If you need legal guidance, Leaders Advocates can assess your tenancy agreement, eviction notice, or dispute and explain the best course of action under Dubai law. As one of the best advocates in Dubai, our experienced real estate lawyers in Dubai assist both landlords and tenants with tenancy disputes, eviction proceedings, Rental Dispute Centre (RDC) cases, and other property-related legal matters.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.