What Happens When A Tenancy Contract Expires? Know Your Rights

Your tenancy contract has reached its expiry date. Does that mean you must leave immediately, or can you continue living in the property? Many tenants and landlords misunderstand what happens when a tenancy contract expires.

Understanding your rights before the expiry date can help you avoid unexpected rent disputes, invalid eviction notices, or unnecessary legal problems.

Quick Answer: When a tenancy contract expires in Dubai and you continue living in the property, the contract does not simply come to an end. In most cases, it renews automatically on the same terms because Dubai tenancy law provides protection for tenants and prevents them from losing their rights simply because the contract expiry date has passed.

That single rule surprises many landlords and reassures many tenants. But there are conditions attached to it, and getting them wrong can cost either side a full year of rent. This guide explains the rules under Dubai Law No. 26 of 2007, as amended by Law No. 33 of 2008, in plain language.

This guide is for tenants and landlords in Dubai dealing with an expired lease. If the tenant stays and the landlord does not object, the contract renews automatically on the same terms for the same period or one year, whichever is shorter (Article 6).

To change any term, including rent, either party must give written notice at least 90 days before expiry (Articles 13 and 14). A landlord can only refuse renewal for four legal reasons and must serve a 12-month notice through the notary public or registered mail (Article 25(2)).

Rent increases are capped by the RERA rent index. Disputes go to the Rental Dispute Centre, where most cases are resolved within weeks. If you have received an eviction notice, speak to a tenancy lawyer in Dubai before the deadlines pass.

Does a Tenancy Contract End Automatically in Dubai?

No. Under Article 6 of Law No. 26 of 2007, if the contract expires and the tenant keeps living in the property without objection from the landlord, the contract renews automatically. The renewal runs for the same period as the old contract or for one year, whichever is shorter, and on the same terms.

In practice, this is what happens in most Dubai tenancies. The expiry date passes, the tenant stays, the rent cheques keep clearing, and the law treats the lease as renewed.

One caution for tenants. Automatic renewal cuts both ways. If you move out without giving the notice your contract requires, the lease can still renew against you, and the landlord may claim rent or compensation for the notice you skipped.

The 90-Day Notice Rule

The 90-day notice is the tool the law gives both parties to avoid silent renewal. Under Article 14, a party who does not want to renew or who wants to change any term of the contract must notify the other side at least 90 days before the expiry date, unless the contract says otherwise.

Miss that window, and the practical result is simple. The contract renews on the old terms, and any rent increase or new clause the landlord wanted has to wait for the following renewal.

Send the notice in writing and keep proof of delivery. Disputes over whether a notice was actually received are one of the most common fights we see at the Rental Dispute Centre.

Can the Landlord Raise the Rent at Renewal?

Yes, but only within limits. Two conditions must both be met before a rent increase can apply when a tenancy contract expires in Dubai:

The landlord gave the tenant at least 90 days’ written notice of the increase before expiry (Article 14).

The increase fits within the caps set by Decree No. 43 of 2013, which ties any increase to the RERA rent index.

The caps work in slabs, based on how far the current rent sits below the average market rent for similar units:

Current Rent vs. Market Average Maximum Allowed Increase Up to 10% below average No increase allowed 11% to 20% below average Up to 5% 21% to 30% below average Up to 10% 31% to 40% below average Up to 15% More than 40% below average Up to 20%

You can check your unit against the index through the Dubai Land Department’s rental index calculator before agreeing to anything. If the demanded increase exceeds the cap, the tenant can refuse it and, if needed, file at the Rental Dispute Centre.

Not Sure If Your Rent Increase Is Legal?

Before accepting a higher rent, check whether the increase follows Dubai rent laws and the official rental index. Our lawyers can help you understand your rights.

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When Can the Landlord Refuse to Renew?

Only in four situations. Article 25(2) allows a landlord to demand eviction upon expiry of the tenancy contract in these cases:

The landlord wants to demolish and reconstruct the property under government development requirements.

The property needs comprehensive maintenance or renovation that cannot be done while occupied, proven by a technical report attested by Dubai Municipality.

The landlord wants the property for personal use or use by a first-degree relative and has no suitable alternative property.

The landlord wants to sell the property.

In all four cases the landlord must serve a 12-month eviction notice before the eviction date, delivered through the notary public or by registered mail. WhatsApp messages, emails, and phone calls do not satisfy this requirement.

That distinction matters. During the 12 months, the tenancy keeps renewing under Article 6, so the tenant stays on the same terms until the notice period runs out.

There is also a penalty for misuse. If the landlord evicts for personal use and then re-lets the property within two years for residential units or three years for commercial units, the former tenant can claim compensation under Article 26.

Is Your Landlord Asking You to Leave?

A tenancy expiry date alone does not automatically end your rights. Our Dubai tenancy lawyers can review the notice, check whether the legal requirements were followed, and explain your options.

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Eviction During the Term vs. Eviction at Expiry

Dubai law creates two separate eviction routes, and confusing them is the most common mistake we see from both sides:

Eviction Type During the Tenancy Term

(Article 25(1)) At Tenancy Expiry

(Article 25(2)) Basis Tenant breach, such as unpaid rent, illegal use, or an unapproved sublease. Landlord’s own need, such as sale, personal use, demolition, or major renovation. Notice Period 30 days to remedy the breach in cases such as unpaid rent. 12 months before the eviction date. How Served Through a notary public or registered mail. Through a notary public or registered mail. Tenant’s Position The tenant can correct the breach within the notice period. The tenant remains on the same terms until the 12-month period ends and can challenge the eviction ground. Typical Timeline Weeks to a few months. 12 months minimum, plus any court proceedings.

What If the Tenant Wants to Leave?

Leaving at expiry is straightforward if you follow three steps. Give the notice your contract requires, usually 90 days.

Return the property in the condition you received it, allowing for normal wear and tear, as Article 21 requires. Then close your DEWA account, cancel the Ejari registration, and hand over the keys against a written receipt.

The security deposit must be refunded when you vacate. Article 20 allows the landlord to hold a deposit to cover repairs, but not to keep it as a penalty for leaving. Document the condition of the unit with dated photos on handover day.

What about leaving midterms after renewal? A renewed contract binds you like the original one. Unless it contains an early exit clause, walking out early can expose you to a compensation claim, commonly around one to two months’ rent depending on the contract and the judge’s assessment.

Subleases and the Sale of the Property

Two situations often ride along with expiry.

Subleases. Under Article 24, a sublease ends automatically when the main tenancy contract ends, unless the landlord expressly agrees to extend it. A subtenant cannot outlast the main tenant’s own contract.

Sale of the property. Under Article 28, selling property does not end the tenancy.

The new owner steps into the old landlord’s shoes, and the contract continues until it expires. Recent practice at the Rental Dispute Centre also treats a valid 12-month eviction notice as attached to the property, so a notice served by the seller can carry over to the buyer rather than restarting the clock.

If a notice has already been served, get legal advice before acting or allowing a deadline to pass.

The Legal Provisions That Govern Expiry

Law No. 26 of 2007 Regulating the Relationship between Landlords and Tenants in the Emirate of Dubai, as amended by Law No. 33 of 2008:

Article 6:

Automatic renewal of the contract on the same terms, for the same period or one year, whichever is shorter, if the tenant remains without objection from the landlord.

Article 7:

A valid tenancy contract cannot be terminated unilaterally during its term, only by mutual consent or as the law allows.

Articles 13 and 14:

Rent and other terms may be reviewed at renewal, and the party seeking a change or non-renewal must give at least 90 days’ notice before expiry.

Article 20:

Security deposits and the obligation to refund them at the end of the tenancy.

Article 21:

The tenant must surrender the property at expiry in the condition received, except for ordinary wear and tear.

Article 24:

A sublease expires with the main tenancy contract unless the landlord agrees to extend it.

Article 25(2):

The four grounds for eviction upon expiry and the requirement of a 12-month notice served through the notary public or by registered mail.

Article 26:

Restrictions on re-letting after an eviction for personal use, with compensation for the former tenant if breached.

Article 28:

Transfer of ownership does not affect the tenant’s right to remain until the contract expires.

Two further instruments complete the picture. Decree No. 43 of 2013 sets the maximum rent increase slabs linked to the RERA rent index. Decree No. 26 of 2013 established the Rental Dispute Settlement Centre, the judicial body that hears all Dubai tenancy disputes.

What the Courts Have Said

Dubai’s courts and the Rental Dispute Centre have applied these provisions consistently, and a few decisions show how the rules work in real disputes.

Expiry alone is not an eviction ground. The Rental Dispute Centre routinely rejects eviction claims based only on the contract having expired. Where none of the Article 25(2) grounds is proven, the tenancy renews under Article 6 and the tenant stays.

The stated ground must be genuine and documented. In a December 2024 decision, the Rental Dispute Settlement Committee rejected a landlord’s renovation-based eviction because no permits or attested technical reports were produced. The committee ordered the lease renewed for one more year at the same rent, with an Ejari-registered contract.

Possession obligations survive the sale. In Case No. 112 of 2025, the Dubai Court of Cassation dealt with a villa sold while occupants remained inside.

The court held the seller responsible for delivering the property free of occupants and confirmed that compensation for the buyer’s inability to use the property can be substantial. The ruling underlines how seriously the courts treat possession and handover when tenancies and sales overlap.

Practical Steps Before Your Contract Expires

If you are the tenant

Diary the date 90 days before expiry and decide early whether you are staying.

Check any proposed increase against the RERA rent index before agreeing.

If you receive an eviction notice, verify it was served through the notary public or registered mail, states a valid Article 25(2) ground, and gives 12 full months.

Keep proof of every notice you send and every payment you make.

If you are the landlord

Serve any rent increase or amendment notice at least 90 days before expiry, in writing, with proof of delivery.

or amendment notice at least 90 days before expiry, in writing, with proof of delivery. If you need the property back, pick the correct Article 25(2) ground and gather the supporting documents before serving the 12-month notice.

Never resort to self-help. Changing locks or cutting utilities is unlawful and can generate a compensation claim against you.

Renew the Ejari registration whenever terms change.

Commonly Asked Questions

Does my tenancy contract renew automatically in Dubai?

Yes. If you stay in the property after expiry and the landlord does not object, Article 6 renews the contract on the same terms for the same period or one year, whichever is shorter.

Can my landlord evict me just because the contract expired?

No. Expiry by itself is not a legal ground for eviction. The landlord must have one of the reasons listed under Article 25(2) and serve a 12-month notice through the notary public or registered mail.

How much notice do I need to give if I do not want to renew?

You usually need to provide at least 90 days’ written notice before the expiry date, unless your tenancy contract states a different notice period. Always keep proof of your notice.

Can the rent go up when the contract renews?

Yes, but only if the landlord provides 90 days’ notice and the increase follows the limits under Decree No. 43 of 2013. The allowed increase depends on how far your current rent is below the official rental index average.

What happens if I move out without giving notice?

The contract may continue to renew, and the landlord may claim rent or compensation. The amount depends on the contract terms and circumstances of the case.

Is an eviction notice sent by email or WhatsApp valid?

No. A valid eviction notice must be served through the notary public or by registered mail. Informal messages such as email or WhatsApp do not meet the legal requirement.

How long does a case at the Rental Dispute Centre take?

Conciliation is targeted at around 15 days, and first-instance decisions usually follow within about 30 days after that. The filing fee is 3.5% of the annual rent, with a minimum of AED 500 and a maximum of AED 20,000.

Do the same rules apply in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah?

No. Tenancy laws are set at the emirate level. Abu Dhabi and Sharjah have their own tenancy regulations, so the applicable rules depend on where the property is located.