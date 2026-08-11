Off-Plan Property Disputes In Dubai: Legal Options For Buyers

Investing in off-plan property can be an attractive way to buy in Dubai. Buyers can purchase the unit early, take advantage of payment plans, and potentially benefit from the property’s appreciation in value before it is completed. But things don’t always go as promised. Construction delays, project changes, disputes over instalments, cancelled developments and disagreements over refunds can leave buyers unsure of their rights.

Article Insights

Awatif Al Khouri’s articles from Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy are most popular: within Real Estate and Construction topic(s)

in United Arab Emirates

with readers working within the Retail & Leisure industries Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy are most popular: within Real Estate and Construction, Employment and HR and Intellectual Property topic(s)

Investing in off-plan property can be an attractive way to buy in Dubai. Buyers can purchase the unit early, take advantage of payment plans, and potentially benefit from the property’s appreciation in value before it is completed. But things don’t always go as promised. Construction delays, project changes, disputes over instalments, cancelled developments and disagreements over refunds can leave buyers unsure of their rights.

An off-plan property dispute in Dubai should be handled with caution from the beginning. Do not rush into things, and especially do not stop payments without checking the legal position, as this can lead to further complications.

Common Off-Plan Property Disputes

One of the most common disputes involves a delay in completion. A developer may have provided an expected handover date, but the project may take longer due to construction issues, approvals, contractor problems, supply shortages, or other circumstances. Whether a delay gives the buyer a right to compensation, cancellation, or another remedy depends on the sale and purchase agreement, the actual cause of delay, and the project’s official status.

Another frequent issue is a change in the unit or project. Buyers may discover that the layout, size, view, facilities, parking arrangement, finishing materials, or surrounding development differs from what was marketed. Not every difference will automatically give the buyer a right to cancel. The contract may allow certain changes, but material changes that affect the value or use of the unit may require closer legal review.

Payment disputes are common too. Financing issues, delayed salary payments or concerns about the progress of the developer could lead to a buyer finding it difficult to pay an instalment due. But the buyer should not assume that non-payment is without risk. Dubai’s off-plan rules provide developers with a process to take action against a purchaser in default, subject to notice requirements and the percentage of the project completed.

Another major concern is the cancellation of projects. If a project is cancelled by the applicable regulatory process, buyers may have a right to recover payments made, subject to the escrow and refund procedures applicable.

Important Legal Protections for Buyers

Dubai has a unique system for off-plan sales. The Interim Real Property Register is regulated by Law No. 13 of 2008 (as amended). Simply put, off-plan sale contracts and their related rights have to be registered through the relevant system, commonly known as Oqood registration. Registration is important because it records the buyer’s interest in the unit before the final title deed is issued.

The law also requires developers to obtain the necessary approvals before selling off-plan units. Buyers should always confirm that the project is properly registered and that the developer is authorised to market and sell units in that development.

Escrow is another important protection. Under Dubai Law No. 8 of 2007, payments made by off-plan buyers are required to be paid into a dedicated escrow account for that project. The funds are to be spent on the construction of that project.

This is not to say every dispute is resolved automatically. However, escrow arrangements can be an important layer of protection, particularly in the event of a delayed, suspended or cancelled project.

What Buyers Should Do Before Taking Action

The first thing is to carefully review the sale and purchase agreement. Be sure to review the payment schedule, expected completion date, grace period, force majeure provisions, variation clauses, cancellation terms and dispute resolution clause.

Buyers should also gather all supporting documents, including:

The signed sale and purchase agreement

Reservation form and payment plan

Oqood registration documents

Payment receipts and bank transfer records

Marketing brochures, floor plans, and email assurances

Construction updates and handover notices

Correspondence with the developer or broker

It is also useful to verify the official progress of the project through Dubai Land Department channels. Buyers can check project information, completion percentages, escrow account details, and available updates through official Dubai real estate services.

Do Not Stop Payments Without Reviewing the Position

Many buyers believe they can simply stop instalments if construction is delayed. This can be risky.

Under Article 11 of Law No. 13 of 2008, as amended, a developer must follow a formal procedure when a buyer is alleged to have failed to meet contractual obligations. The developer must notify the Dubai Land Department, and the buyer should receive a written notice giving time to remedy the default. The legal consequences may depend on the project’s stage of completion.

For this reason, buyers should assess whether the developer has followed the proper procedure before accepting a cancellation, signing any settlement document, or agreeing to deductions from payments made.

Where there are real issues about delay, misrepresentation, breach of contract, payment calculations, or the developer’s own performance, a developer’s claim does not prevent a buyer from taking the matter through the appropriate legal route.

Available Options in an Off-Plan Property Dispute Dubai Matter

The precise option depends on the facts, but purchasers may consider the following steps:

First, create a letter to the developer. Request a clear update on the status of construction progress, revised completion dates, payment position and any proposed solution. Written communication is important.

Second, where there appears to be a regulatory or marketing violation, a complaint may be made through the relevant Dubai Land Department or RERA channels. However, buyers should note that complaints concerning refunds, cancellation, compensation, or contractual disputes may need to be pursued before the courts or through arbitration, depending on the agreement.

Third, review the dispute resolution clause in the sale and purchase agreement. Some agreements require disputes to be referred to the Dubai Courts, while others include arbitration provisions.

Finally, buyers should avoid signing amended payment plans, cancellation forms, or refund settlements without understanding the consequences. A document presented as a simple administrative form may include a waiver of future rights or accept deductions that could later be disputed.

Mrs Awatif Al Khouri has helped clients to understand the practical steps in property dispute cases and has helped review the contract terms and payment records, communications from the developer and the project’s official status. In many cases, getting legal advice at an early stage helps buyers avoid signing documents or agreeing to terms that may affect their rights later on.

Conclusion

An off-plan investment should not be a cause for concern just because a project is delayed or a developer has concerns over payment. Buyers should be organised, keep track of the official project status, keep all documentation and respond formally if required.

An off-plan property dispute Dubai case is often decided by the contract terms, official registrations, payment records, project completion status, and the conduct of both parties. Early legal review can help buyers understand whether they should continue with the purchase, seek performance, negotiate a settlement, claim a refund, or pursue court or arbitration proceedings.

Mrs Awatif Al Khouri understands that off-plan disputes can lead to financial distress for buyers and investors. A detailed examination of the documentation and the project’s legal status can assist buyers in making informed choices to protect their investment and seek the remedies available to them.

FAQ’s

1. What are the most common off-plan property disputes in Dubai?

Common disputes include delayed completion, failure to hand over the unit, significant changes to the property, construction defects, payment disagreements, project cancellation, misleading representations and disputes over terminating the Sale and Purchase Agreement.

2. What can a buyer do when an off-plan property is delayed?

The buyer should review the Sale and Purchase Agreement, payment records, promised completion date, extension clauses and correspondence with the developer. Depending on the contract and circumstances, the buyer may seek completion, compensation, contract termination or recovery of amounts paid.

Buyers can check the project’s registered details and reported completion percentage through the Dubai Land Department’s Project Status Enquiry service.

3. Can a buyer cancel an off-plan property contract and obtain a refund?

Cancellation and refund rights depend on the contract, the buyer’s payment history, the developer’s performance, the project’s official status and the seriousness of the alleged breach. Buyers should not stop payments or terminate the agreement without first obtaining legal advice, as doing so could expose them to a counterclaim.

4. Where can buyers report an off-plan property developer in Dubai?

Regulatory violations may be reported through the Dubai Land Department’s Real Estate Violation System. Supporting documents and evidence of the alleged violation should be submitted. However, the system does not decide claims involving contract cancellation, reservation cancellation or financial compensation.

5. What documents are needed for an off-plan property dispute?

Important documents may include:

Sale and Purchase Agreement

Reservation or booking agreement

Oqood or provisional registration documents

Payment receipts and bank transfers

Developer correspondence

Marketing materials and representations

Construction updates and project status records

Handover notices and inspection reports

Evidence of losses caused by the delay or breach

Off-plan sales are generally recorded in Dubai’s provisional real estate register.

6. Are off-plan property disputes handled by the Dubai Courts or through arbitration?

The appropriate forum depends primarily on the dispute resolution clause in the Sale and Purchase Agreement. Some disputes must be filed before the Dubai Courts, while others may be referred to arbitration. A legal review should confirm the correct forum, applicable limitation periods and available remedies before proceedings begin.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.