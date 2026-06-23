Developer Didnt Register DLD

Paid the 4% DLD Fee but Still No Oqood? Your Rights Against the Developer in Dubai

In many off-plan transactions in Dubai, purchasers pay the 4% Dubai Land Department registration fee on the understanding that the developer will register the initial sale and issue the Oqood.

When that does not happen, the issue is not merely administrative. It may affect the purchaser’s ability to evidence and protect their rights during construction, and it may give rise to a claim against the developer depending on the facts, the contract, and the payment record.

Why the Oqood matters

The Oqood is the official record of an off-plan sale in Dubai’s Interim Property Register. Under Dubai Law No. 13 of 2008 Regulating the Interim Property Register in the Emirate of Dubai, off-plan units sold by developers must be recorded in that register.

Interim registration is what gives the purchaser’s contractual rights legal visibility while the project remains under construction. Without it, the purchaser may face difficulty proving, enforcing, or protecting their interest in the unit, particularly if a dispute arises with the developer or the project is delayed.

Requirements

Under Article 3 of Dubai Law No. 13 of 2008, all off-plan units sold in Dubai must be entered into the Interim Property Register. Under Article 5, registration must be carried out in the manner prescribed by the Dubai Land Department, together with the required documents and information.

DLD’s own service page for initial sale registration further states that:

• the sale and purchase contract must be signed by the developer and the purchaser;

• if the purchaser is a minor, the guardian must sign and provide identification; and

• the sale and purchase contract must be registered in the provisional register within 90 days from signing

DLD has also publicly called on developers to initiate payment of registration fees within a maximum of 60 days after the purchaser has submitted the required 4% fee, and warned against delay beyond the applicable period.

What if the developer took the fee but did not register?

If the developer collected the 4% registration fee but failed to register the initial sale, the purchaser may have grounds to pursue legal remedies against the developer, including an order requiring registration, refund of the registration fee, damages, or, where justified, cancellation of the SPA.

The key issues will usually be:

• proof that the 4% fee was paid;

• proof that the transaction was not registered within the applicable timeframe;

• the terms of the SPA; and

• whether the developer remains able to cure the default.

Where a developer receives the registration amount but fails to complete the registration process, that may amount to a breach of its contractual and statutory obligations, particularly where the purchaser has done what was required on their side.

Is the buyer entitled to cancel and recover everything?

A failure to register may support a claim, but the remedy depends on the terms of the SPA, the surrounding facts, and the seriousness of the breach. In some cases, the purchaser may seek to compel registration. In others, the purchaser may pursue refund, damages, or stronger relief if the failure is material and remains unremedied.

That analysis must be carried out carefully. The fact that the Oqood was not issued does not, by itself, mean that every case results in immediate recession of the contract. However, where the developer has taken the DLD fee and still failed to register the offplan sale within the required period, the purchaser may well have a viable claim.