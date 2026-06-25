Dr. Hassan Elhais, a long-standing member of the prestigious Amal Alrashedi Lawyers & Legal Consultants, is a renowned legal consultant in the UAE, specializing in family law, criminal law, civil law, company incorporation, construction law, banking law, inheritance law, and arbitration. Dr. Elhais has gained wide recognition in the country, winning numerous awards and accolades. He was declared the Legal Consultant of the Year in 2026 by Leaders in Law. He was also elected as the co-chair of the ‘Relocation of Children Committee’ of the International Academy of Family Lawyers (IAFL), a worldwide association of practicing lawyers, widely regarded as the most experienced and skilled family law specialists in their respective countries. Dr. Hassan Elhais’s continued recognition in the 2025 Chambers and Partners rankings for Family/Matrimonial services to High-Net-Worth individuals in the UAE from 2022-2025.

Article Insights

Dr. Hassan Elhais are most popular: within Cannabis & Hemp, Accounting and Audit, Food, Drugs, Healthcare and Life Sciences topic(s)

in United Arab Emirates

A large percentage of Dubai’s real estate transactions involves off-plan properties, which attract local and international investors looking to benefit from the emirate’s growing property market. Many developments are completed successfully, but there are conflicts arising when projects get delayed, buyers have quality issues or there are disputes over contractual commitments and the delivery of projects.

In such cases, buyers generally turn to the Real Estate Regulatory Agency (RERA) and the Dubai Land Department (DLD) for regulatory guidance. By knowing the complaint process, the role of the RERA, in resolving the concerns, and the legal remedies available to the buyers, the investors can make the informed choices, and protect their interests.

Navigate UAE law with confidence. Become a part of r/KnowTheLaw —your Reddit group for sharp analysis, strategic advice, and real solutions to complex legal matters.

Discover all you need to know about the RERA complaint process in Dubai, including how to make a complaint against a developer, what documentation is required, and the legal options available when disputes cannot be resolved through regulatory channels.

Understanding RERA and When to File a Complaint

What is RERA and Its Role in Off-Plan Properties?

The primary regulatory body of Dubai’s real estate industry is the Real Estate Regulatory Agency (RERA), which is a department of the Dubai Land Department. RERA was established in 2007 for licensing and registration, escrow account supervision, developer compliance and the implementation of real estate regulations and other property market controls.

The RERA has a major role to play in the off-plan market to monitor compliance of the real estate development projects with the laws and regulations applicable to them. Before units may be sold, developers must meet several registration, escrow, advertising and disclosure requirements. RERA ensures compliance with these obligations and can take regulatory action in case of violations.

Though RERA does provide mechanisms for buyers to file complaints on regulatory issues, it is important to note that many contractual disputes concerning compensation, damages, termination of agreements or specific performance ultimately fall within the jurisdiction of the competent courts or arbitral tribunals.

Common Off-Plan Property Issues That May Warrant a Complaint

Various factors can lead to the off-plan property disputes before the completion of project. If a developer has breached the regulatory obligations, failed to comply with the applicable laws, or engaged in conduct affecting their rights, the buyers may decide to file a complaint.

Examples include significant delays to projects, concerns about compliance with escrow account, unauthorized marketing activities, failure to comply with project registration requirements, disputes in relation to handover procedures, uality concerns in relation to completed units or failures to provide information required under applicable regulations.

In some cases, filing a complaint with the relevant regulatory body may be a way to bring issues to the attention of the Dubai Land Department and start a review of the matters raised. However, the appropriate process for the dispute resolution, will depend on the nature of the complaint, and the remedies sought.

RERA Complaint vs. Court Action: Which Path Should You Choose?

It is a misconception among the property buyers, that all disputes can be resolved directly through RERA. In practice, the answer varies with the nature of the dispute.

RERA essentially plays a regulatory and supervisory role. The Dubai Land Department has complaint mechanisms to investigate complaints of possible regulatory violations, non-compliance with projects or matters under its regulatory jurisdiction.

However, if the buyer wants compensation, damages, to end the contract, get their money back, have the contract fulfilled, or clarify their rights, they may need to take the issue, to the right court or arbitration, based on the sale agreement, and the details of the situation.

Accordingly, it is important that purchasers review their contractual documentation carefully and obtain legal advice before deciding what course of action to take.

How to File a RERA Complaint: Step-by-Step Procedure

Dubai has increasingly digitized many of its real estate services, making it easier for the buyers to submit the complaints electronically. Depending on the nature of the issue, complaints may be submitted through available Dubai Land Department channels, and online platforms.

Step 1 - Gather All Required Documentation

The purchasers should, prior to the initiation of the complaint, before the RERA, collect all the relevant documents, relating to the transaction, and the issues being raised.

This includes the Sale and Purchase Agreement, receipts of payment, records of bank transfer, copies of identification documents, correspondence exchanged with the developer, notices received from the developer, and any photographs, or videos that support the complaint. And the details, in terms of the project name, unit number and any other relevant information, should also be readily available to the buyers.

The factual background of the complaint is developed with the help of complete documentation, which enables the authorities or legal representatives to evaluate the issue more effectively.

Step 2 - Access the Appropriate Complaint Platform

Complaints related to the real estate issues can be filed through the Dubai REST app, or by the Dubai Land Department online services.

We recommend that you verify the latest requirements, and submission processes directly through the official channels of the Dubai Land Department, as the government services, and procedures are subject to the periodic updates.

Step 3 - Complete the Complaint Form

Applicants should fill out the complaint form carefully, and the information provided should be true, and verifiable by the available evidence.

The form will usually ask for the personal information, project information, information on the developer, or relevant party and a detailed explanation of the issues being raised. And the supporting documents should be uploaded, to assist with the review process, wherever possible.

In describing the complaint, buyers should aim to present a clear chronology of events backed up by the documentary evidence, and relevant dates.

Step 4 - Submit the Complaint

Once you fill out the complaint form, and uploaded the required documents, the submission can be completed, through the relevant platform.

Retain any reference number, or the confirmation received after the submission, as it may be required for the subsequent correspondence, or inquiries regarding the status.

The availability of the services, processing procedures, and the fees, if any, must be confirmed directly with the Dubai Land Department, at the time of submission.

Step 5 - Track the Progress of the Complaint

Purchasers may be able to track the status of their complaint, by contacting the responsible authority, or through the relevant online service after the submission.

The progress of a complaint proceeds depends on a number of factors including the complexity of the issues raised, the completeness of the documentation submitted and whether either party needs to provide additional information.

What Happens After Filing Your Complaint?

Initial Review and Assessment

The complaint will normally be reviewed, first to determine whether the sufficient information has been provided, and whether the issue falls within the jurisdiction of the authority concerned, once submitted.

The additional documentation, or clarification may be sought from the complainant, if necessary before taking the further action.

Investigation and Regulatory Review

If the complaint involves the issues, within the regulatory mandate of the authority, the appropriate department may investigate the allegations, and review the supporting documentation, and request information, or explanation from the developer, or other involved parties.

The nature of the complaint and the complexity of the issues raised will determine the scope and duration of any review.

The regulatory authorities may take remedial action, where breaches of the applicable laws, or regulations are identified. The exact measures available will depends, on the relevant legislation, and the facts of each case.

Opportunities for Settlement

Many property disputes are settled by the direct negotiation between the parties. The discussions may be held, to find a mutually acceptable solution depending on the circumstances.

If an agreement is reached, the parties may formalize it through an appropriate legal mechanism.

Potential Outcomes

The outcome of a complaint will depend, on the circumstances of the case, and the authority involved.

Possible outcomes may include, corrective action by the developer, regulatory compliance actions, administrative penalties for proven regulatory violations, negotiated settlements, or referral to the appropriate judicial or arbitral forum, where the contractual issues need to be determined.

Purchasers should be aware that, not every complaint will result in the compensation, refunds or the other financial remedies, particularly where the complaint relates to contractual rights, that must be determined by a court, or arbitral tribunal.

Your Additional Legal Options Beyond RERA

Filing a Case Before the Dubai Courts

In the event of any dispute as to contractual obligations, financial claims, damages, termination rights or other civil remedies, purchasers may have access to proceedings in the Dubai Courts provided that the jurisdictional requirements are satisfied.

Court proceedings may have several phases, including appeals. The length of time will depend on the nature and complexity of the dispute and its procedural history.

Pursuing Arbitration

A lot of off plan sale and purchase agreements have arbitration clauses, which means that disputes must be resolved by arbitration and not by court litigation.

Where there is a valid arbitration agreement, disputes may be submitted to the arbitral institution specified in the contract, in accordance with the contract, and the applicable UAE arbitration laws.

Arbitration can offer a private, and specialized forum, for resolving the complex real estate disputes.

Working with a Real Estate Lawyer

Given the legal, and the procedural complexities that are often associated with off-plan property disputes, obtaining professional legal advice can be very useful.

A competent real estate lawyer may assess the merits and demerits of a claim, advise on the most appropriate means of resolving a dispute, help to gather evidence and represent purchasers before courts, arbitration tribunals or other competent authorities.

Escalating Matters Through the Dubai Land Department

The Dubai Land Department provides several channels for customer service and complaints related to real estate issues. However, parties should be aware that some disputes, especially those relating to contractual remedies and monetary claims, may ultimately have to be settled in judicial or arbitral proceedings.

Conclusion

If you are concerned about an off-plan property investment, then raising a complaint through the relevant Dubai Land Department or RERA channels is an important first step. These mechanisms provide the purchasers with a mechanism to raise potential regulatory problems with the authorities and to seek review of issues within their jurisdiction.

However, buyers should be aware that many disputes over compensation, refunds, contract termination, and other substantive legal remedies may need to be resolved by the courts arbitration or negotiated settlement.

Buying off-plan property in Dubai can be risky, but by keeping good records, being aware of the procedures in place, and seeking legal advice, when necessary, buyers can better protect their rights and navigate off-plan property disputes more effectively within Dubai’s regulatory framework.

Key Takeaways

Understanding the legal options when you are facing an off-plan property issues in Dubai, can save your time, money, and the stress, while protecting your investment rights.

File RERA complaints online through the Dubai REST app, or in the DLD website with no fees, and can expect response within 5 business days, may get a resolution within 60 days.

Gather essential documents first like Sales Agreement, payment proof, Emirates ID, developer correspondence, and the project details, to strengthen your complaint.

RERA handles initial dispute resolution through mediation (60% success rate) before issuing the binding orders for refunds , compliance, or penalties.

for , compliance, or penalties. If RERA resolution fails, pursue the Dubai Courts, for the contractual disputes , or arbitration if specified in your purchase agreement.

, or arbitration if specified in your purchase agreement. Always attempt a RERA complaint resolution first, because it is faster, and cheaper than the court litigation, which can take over two years.

The RERA's streamlined digital process makes it the most practical starting point for the off-plan property disputes, offering the structured mediation, and the enforcement powers, that protect buyer interests, while maintaining the cost efficiency compared to the traditional legal proceedings.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is the process for the submission of a RERA complaint online in Dubai?

Complaints can be filed with RERA through the Dubai REST mobile app or the Dubai Land Department website. Choose the option “Real Estate Violation Complaint”, fill in your personal data and Emirates ID, enter the developer’s details, describe the violation in a maximum of 1,000 characters and attach the documents that support your complaint. It is free and a reference number will be provided so you can track the status of your complaint.

2. What types of off-plan property issues can I report to RERA?

RERA engages complaints of violation of regulations such as delay in project delivery, misuse of escrow accounts, unauthorized marketing, non-registration of projects, poor quality of construction, payment disputes and issues related to transfer of title deed or handover of property. The claims must refer to infringements of Law 7/2006 and not merely to contractual disputes.

3. How long does it take for RERA to resolve a complaint?

RERA usually replies within 5 business days from the date of submission of the complaint. RERA tries to resolve 100% of the issues in 60 days. The complaint is reviewed preliminarily within 7-15 days, and mediation sessions are held within 5-7 business days. Approximately 60% of the cases are resolved, at the mediation stage, but the more complex cases may require a number of hearings before a final determination can be made.

4. What documents do I need to file a RERA complaint against a developer?

You will need to have your Sale and Purchase Agreement, documentary evidence of all payments made, Emirates ID or passport, all communication with the developer (emails and letters), photographs or videos showing the problem, and project details i.e. name, community, unit number, developer’s license number. All documents should be uploaded in JPG, PNG or PDF formats for online submission.

5. What happens if RERA cannot resolve my off-plan property dispute?

If RERA mediation does not work or if you are not happy with the result, there are some options for you such as filing a civil case with Dubai Courts (which takes up to 2 years), starting arbitration if your contract has an arbitration clause (which is usually finished in 6-18 months), or hiring a real estate lawyer to represent you in front of UAE courts. The decision of RERA can also be appealed in RERA Appellate Tribunal within 60 days.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.