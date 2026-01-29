Saudi Arabia's Foreign Property Ownership Law To Take Effect On 21 January 2026

Saudi Arabia has officially opened a new chapter in its real estate sector. As of 21 January 2026, the long-anticipated Foreign Property Ownership Law is now in force — representing a pivotal change in the Kingdom's legal framework for international investors.

This reform is a key component of Vision 2030. Vision 2030 seeks to diversify the national economy, attract global capital and introduce regulatory reforms. At the same time, it aims to protect national interests.

What's Changing — and Why It Matters

With the law now in force, foreign individuals and foreign-owned entities are officially permitted to own real estate in Saudi Arabia. This is subject to the conditions set out in the implementing regulations accompanying the new legal framework.

The new framework is expected to:

Define eligible property types, eligible investment zones;

Clarify ownership structures allowed for foreign investors;

Describe the approval process and sector-specific restrictions, if any.

These changes are especially relevant in the case of:

Institutional investors looking to invest in the long term in Saudi real estate;

International businesses interested in opening or expanding physical activities;

High Net Worth Individuals looking for residential or strategic investment properties

A Key Moment for the Saudi Property Market

The entry into force of this law reflects Saudi Arabia's aim to continue to incorporate global investment in the real estate sector. At the same time, the country seeks to retain structured oversight in line with its development goals.

Further guidance through implementing regulations and official circulars is expected to continue shaping how the law is applied in practice.

Further guidance through implementing regulations and official circulars is expected to continue shaping how the law is applied in practice.

