Qatar Enacts Major Reforms On Advertisements, Statues, And Memorials

On 24 February 2025, the State of Qatar enacted Law No. (5) of 2025, introducing substantial amendments to Law No. (1) of 2012 on the regulation and control of advertisements, statues, and memorials. This legislative reform reflects Qatar's strategic vision to modernise its urban landscape, reinforce cultural values, and align public messaging with national development priorities.

Key Amendments Introduced by Law No. (5) of 2025

1. Expanded Scope and Clearer Definitions

One of the most notable changes is the expansion of the law's scope. Law No. (5) of 2025 broadens coverage to include not only advertisements but also statues and memorials, with explicit definitions provided for each category. This includes any three-dimensional object or structure of historical, cultural, architectural, or sporting significance. The enhanced definitions aim to bring consistency and legal clarity, enabling more effective regulation of Qatar's evolving visual and cultural environment.

2. Modernised Licensing and Approval Process

A robust new licensing regime has been introduced. Any party wishing to install a statue or memorial must now secure a license from the Ministry of Culture, with oversight from a newly established licensing committee and the relevant municipality. The Minister of Culture has been granted the authority to issue detailed regulations governing:

Licensing procedures

Permissible types of installations

Conditions and fees

Criteria for removal

This framework ensures that all public installations reflect Qatar's identity, values, and urban planning goals.

3. Strengthened Enforcement and Sanctions

Law No. (5) of 2025 implements stricter enforcement mechanisms and significantly increases penalties for violations. Key highlights include:

Unlicensed advertisements: Fines of up to QAR 30,000

Unauthorised statues or memorials: Fines up to QAR 1,000,000 and/or imprisonment for up to six months

Courts may order the removal of unauthorised structures at the offender's expense

These sanctions signal a serious commitment to preserving the integrity of public spaces and deterring non-compliance.

4. Settlement Procedures and Judicial Powers

The law introduces provisions for amicable settlement of certain violations through the Ministry of Culture or the relevant municipal authority, prior to or during court proceedings. This is subject to:

Payment of a specified amount

Rectification of the violation

Additionally, designated employees from both the Ministry of Municipality and the Ministry of Culture have been granted judicial enforcement powers, enhancing the state's capacity for on-ground compliance monitoring and enforcement.

Implications for Businesses Operating in Qatar

These amendments carry direct and significant implications for entities operating within Qatar, particularly those engaged in advertising, real estate, construction, retail, and event management sectors: