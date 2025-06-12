Qatar Enacts Major Reforms On Advertisements, Statues, And Memorials

On 24 February 2025, the State of Qatar enacted Law No. (5) of 2025, introducing substantial amendments to Law No. (1) of 2012 on the regulation and control of advertisements, statues, and memorials. This legislative reform reflects Qatar's strategic vision to modernise its urban landscape, reinforce cultural values, and align public messaging with national development priorities.
Key Amendments Introduced by Law No. (5) of 2025
1. Expanded Scope and Clearer Definitions
One of the most notable changes is the expansion of the law's scope. Law No. (5) of 2025 broadens coverage to include not only advertisements but also statues and memorials, with explicit definitions provided for each category. This includes any three-dimensional object or structure of historical, cultural, architectural, or sporting significance. The enhanced definitions aim to bring consistency and legal clarity, enabling more effective regulation of Qatar's evolving visual and cultural environment.
2. Modernised Licensing and Approval Process
A robust new licensing regime has been introduced. Any party wishing to install a statue or memorial must now secure a license from the Ministry of Culture, with oversight from a newly established licensing committee and the relevant municipality. The Minister of Culture has been granted the authority to issue detailed regulations governing:
- Licensing procedures
- Permissible types of installations
- Conditions and fees
- Criteria for removal
This framework ensures that all public installations reflect Qatar's identity, values, and urban planning goals.
3. Strengthened Enforcement and Sanctions
Law No. (5) of 2025 implements stricter enforcement mechanisms and significantly increases penalties for violations. Key highlights include:
- Unlicensed advertisements: Fines of up to QAR 30,000
- Unauthorised statues or memorials: Fines up to QAR 1,000,000 and/or imprisonment for up to six months
- Courts may order the removal of unauthorised structures at the offender's expense
These sanctions signal a serious commitment to preserving the integrity of public spaces and deterring non-compliance.
4. Settlement Procedures and Judicial Powers
The law introduces provisions for amicable settlement of certain violations through the Ministry of Culture or the relevant municipal authority, prior to or during court proceedings. This is subject to:
- Payment of a specified amount
- Rectification of the violation
Additionally, designated employees from both the Ministry of Municipality and the Ministry of Culture have been granted judicial enforcement powers, enhancing the state's capacity for on-ground compliance monitoring and enforcement.
Implications for Businesses Operating in Qatar
These amendments carry direct and significant implications for entities operating within Qatar, particularly those engaged in advertising, real estate, construction, retail, and event management sectors:
- Businesses must now adhere to a more stringent licensing regime for both advertising materials and commemorative installations. Non-compliance may result in substantial financial penalties and reputational damage.
- The necessity for multiple approvals and the potential for elevated fines necessitates meticulous planning and budgetary considerations for marketing and public display initiatives.
- The expanded enforcement powers and the establishment of a specialised committee indicate a more proactive regulatory environment, characterised by heightened scrutiny of public messaging and urban landmarks.
- The clarity and defined procedures within the law may facilitate more predictable outcomes for businesses that adhere to its provisions, while also necessitating expert guidance to ensure comprehensive compliance.
