Qatar Issues Executive Regulations For The Real Estate Registration Law

The Qatar Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs recently issued the executive regulations ("Regulations") of the real estate registration law (Law No. 5 of 2024), accompanied by several ministerial decisions facilitating the law's operation and developing the real estate system to improve service efficiency, increase customer confidence, and further support the country's digital transformation.

The Regulations comprise three chapters and seventeen articles that regulate real estate registration, enrolment, the powers of the Real Estate Registration Committee, and its authority to adjudicate grievances and complaints. They also establish the legal framework for updating property data, and processing requests for separation and unification.

Introducing the Regulations means that, for the first time, electronic real estate registration will enable transactions to be conducted remotely, removing the necessity for clients to be physically present at the Ministry of Justice's ("Ministry") offices after verifying the relevant data and property records, and allow customers to use the Ministry's digital platform. Additionally, the updated digital system permits document delivery by email or national address, improving the user experience.