Judicial Victory Protects Family Estate From Forgery Attempt

In a case that highlights the serious legal risks surrounding the use of fingerprints in inheritance-related transactions, attorney Maher Milad Iskander, representing the heirs, succeeded in obtaining a judicial ruling nullifying a fraudulent real estate sale contract. The contract, concerning a luxury property in Maadi, was allegedly signed by the deceased using a fingerprint, in what turned out to be a clear attempt by one of the heirs to unlawfully seize the entire estate.

The case began after the death of a 70-year-old man who owned a property valued at over 12 million Egyptian pounds. Shortly after his passing, his children were shocked to discover an unregistered private sale contract dated just three days prior to his death. The contract stated that the father had sold the property to one of his sons for a token amount and bore only a fingerprint as a signature, with no official notarization and two witnesses who had no evident connection to the family.

Given the suspicious circumstances, Maher Milad Iskander filed a lawsuit on behalf of the heirs, seeking the nullification of the transaction and challenging the validity of the contract. During the court proceedings, he submitted a formal request for a forensic medical examination of the fingerprint and an assessment of the deceased's physical and mental condition at the time of the alleged signature. He also requested the court to summon the two listed witnesses to testify under oath.

The forensic report concluded that the deceased had been in a complete coma in the final days of his life due to a severe medical episode that rendered him unconscious and incapable of issuing any legal declaration. Further investigation revealed conflicting statements from the witnesses, and neither could credibly confirm being present during the alleged signing.

The court ultimately ruled in favor of the heirs, declaring the contract void due to the lack of legal capacity and absence of genuine intent on the part of the deceased. The judgment resulted in the reinstatement of the property's ownership to the rightful heirs and referred the matter to the competent authorities for investigation into suspected forgery and unlawful seizure of estate assets.

This case stands as a stark example of the dangers of relying on fingerprints to authenticate major legal acts without legal oversight or official documentation—particularly in matters of inheritance or real property. It serves as a clear call for the Egyptian legislature to intervene and establish strict legal safeguards that prohibit the recognition of fingerprint-signed documents unless they are accompanied by verified proof of life, sound mental capacity, and formal documentation before an authorized entity.

Protecting heirs' rights and preserving the dignity of the deceased can only be achieved by closing the door to deceptive practices, with unverified fingerprints being among the most insidious. Left unchecked, they shift from a tool of authentication to a weapon for robbing people of their rightful inheritance.

