Qatar To Grant Title Deeds And Real Estate Residency Within Days For Property Purchases From USD200,000

Qatar is set to expedite a streamlined pathway for property buyers to obtain both a title deed and real estate residency within days by purchasing qualifying real estate, in a significant policy move aimed at attracting international capital and deepening market liquidity. The original policy was introduced under Law No. 16 of 2018 and subsequent regulations, including Cabinet Decision No. 28 of 2020.This initiative is designed to implement and streamline the existing policy, and was announced by Eng. Khalid bin Ahmed Al Obaidli, Chairman of the General Authority for the Regulation of the Real Estate Sector or Aqarat (Aqarat), during the Third Real Estate Forum, in coordination with the Ministries of Interior, Justice, and Labour, as well as the Investment Promotion Agency.

Policy Overview and Eligibility

Under this framework, foreigners purchasing property worth at least USD 200,000 will qualify for an immediate title deed and residency linked to their investment; RERA however confirmed the qualifying value as approximately QAR 730,000 for purposes of eligibility. For properties valued at QAR 3.65 million (USD 1 million) or more, buyers will be eligible for permanent residency, which includes access to healthcare, education, and investment privileges. The regime applies nationwide and is open to both Qataris and non-Qataris, with opportunities to acquire both residential and retail property complexes.

The 2025 law primarily restructures governance by transferring oversight to Aqarat from the Ministry of Justice. This change centralises and streamlines real estate regulation under a specialised authority, Aqarat, to improve efficiency, transparency, and investor confidence. It provides clearer guidance, reduces bureaucracy, and integrates real estate policy with Qatar's economic strategy. All ownership and residency procedures will be available through a one-stop digital platform designed to simplify and accelerate end-to-end processing. Transaction Efficiency and Cost Competitiveness.

Qatar is rapidly improving its real estate registration process through the use of technologically innovative platforms and online applications. In the very near future it is anticipated that title deeds for certain properties will be issued within 24 hours of any application.

Supporting this administrative efficiency, the country maintains one of the region's lowest property registration fee structures, at just 0.01 percent of construction costs. By way of a practical example, the property transfer fee, charged by the Real Estate Registration Department at the Ministry of Justice in Qatar for freehold ownership transfer is 0.25% (a quarter percent) of the property's value.

Market Context and Timing

The initiative arrives amid pronounced momentum in Qatar's property market. The sector recorded QR 8.9 billion in transactions during the second quarter of 2025, representing a 29.8 percent year-on-year increase, propelled in part by a 114% surge in residential deals. Against this backdrop, the forthcoming policy is positioned to support sustained demand, broaden international participation, and reinforce confidence in newly licensed developments.

Practical Implications for Investors

For international buyers, the policy offers a clear, time bound pathway to both title registration and residency, lowering barriers to entry and aligning investment with tangible immigration related benefits. The immediate issuance of title deeds and residency for qualifying purchases, combined with a centralised digital platform and minimal registration fees, meaningfully reduces transaction complexity and total acquisition friction. Investors considering higher value assets at or above QAR 3.65 million can access a permanent residency with associated services and privileges, strengthening the long-term value proposition for capital deployment in the market.

Prospective buyers should monitor the official launch at the Third Real Estate Forum for operational details, including process timelines, platform access, and documentation requirements. Until formal implementation, stakeholders may wish to assess target asset classes like residential, retail, and office units in malls and residential complexes and confirm valuation thresholds against the QAR 730,000 and QAR 3.65 million benchmarks to plan acquisition strategies that align with residency objectives.

