Major Reforms In Qatar Real Estate Registration: Ministerial Decisions No. 70, 71 & 72 Of 2025

Qatar's real estate sector is undergoing a transformative shift with the introduction of Ministerial Decisions No. 70, 71, and 72 of 2025, which are the implementing regulations to Law No. 5 of 2024 on real estate registration. These changes are designed to bring greater transparency, clarity, and efficiency to the market, setting a new standard for real estate transactions in the country. Here's a summary of the key changes and their benefits:
- Comprehensive Implementing Regulation (Decision No. 70/2025)
- Establishes detailed, step-by-step procedures for registering, recording, and authenticating real estate transactions.
- Sets clear requirements for documentation, verification of parties' identities and legal capacities, and the issuance of title deeds.
- Introduces robust grievance and appeal mechanisms, ensuring all parties have recourse in case of disputes or administrative rejections.
- Details processes for property subdivision, consolidation, and modifications, ensuring records are aligned with urban planning and expropriation requirements.
- Real Estate Register Structure and Data (Decision No. 71/2025)
- Defines the structure and content of the Real Estate Register, ensuring every property and real estate unit is uniquely identified and accurately described.
- Mandates the recording of all rights, encumbrances, and transactions, with strict rules for amendments and corrections.
- Provides for public access to the register, allowing interested parties to inspect and obtain certified copies, thereby enhancing transparency and due diligence.
- Electronic Registration Procedures (Decision No. 72/2025)
- Authorises and regulates electronic real estate registration, making transactions faster, more accessible, and less prone to error.
- Introduces secure digital identity verification and document submission, with clear categories for transactions requiring in-person authentication versus those that can be completed fully online.
- Ensures delivery of title deeds and certificates via secure electronic or postal means, streamlining the process for all stakeholders.
Benefits for the Qatar Real Estate Market
- Transparency: The new regulations require comprehensive, up-to-date records and public access to property data, reducing information irregularity and the risk of fraud.
- Clarity: Standardised procedures and documentation requirements eliminate ambiguity, making it easier for investors, developers, and individuals to navigate the system.
- Efficiency: The adoption of digital processes and clear administrative workflows accelerates transaction times and reduces bureaucratic hurdles.
By embedding these principles into the real estate registration framework, Qatar is strengthening the foundations of its property market and creating an environment that is more attractive and secure for investors. These reforms are a significant step forward, aligning Qatar's real estate sector with global best practices.
