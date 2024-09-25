Qatar's real estate market has seen significant growth in recent years, making the country an increasingly attractive destination for foreign investors. The sector's resilience, bolstered by strategic government reforms and increased demand, has contributed to its success.

In this context, it is important to revisit Qatar's Permanent Residency (PR), introduced under Law No. (10) of 2018, and explore how it intersects with real-estate opportunities for non-Qatari's regulated under Law No. (16) of 2018.

This blog reviews the eligibility criteria and benefits of Qatar's PR program, incorporating the most recent updates and clarifications, while highlighting the growing opportunities through real estate investment and other pathways.

Qatar's Evolving Landscape: A Brief Overview

Qatar's real estate sector has recently demonstrated resilience, showing significant momentum, with the volume of real estate transactions amounting to QAR 8.16 Bn (USD 2.24 Bn) in the first half of 2024. Strategic government policies, including amendments to property ownership laws and investment regulations, have created a favourable environment for foreign investors. These reforms align with Qatar's broader vision of sustainable economic growth, attracting increased investment into high-demand areas like The Pearl-Qatar, West Bay, Lusail City and Al Khor Resort.

With real estate zones open to foreign ownership, the Long-Term Residency program plays a central role in Qatar's efforts to attract investors and promote long-term residency options. However, there are also other options to secure PR in Qatar.

Permanent and Long-Term Residency through real estate investment

One of the ways to secure PR in Qatar is through real estate investment. Investors have two main options to gain residency status:

Permanent Residency Card through Real Estate investment : Investors who purchase property valued at QAR 3,650,000 (approximately USD 1,000,000) within designated residential zones are eligible for a PR card. They must reside in Qatar for at least 90 days annually.

: Investors who purchase property valued at QAR 3,650,000 (approximately USD 1,000,000) within designated residential zones are eligible for a PR card. They must reside in Qatar for at least 90 days annually. Residency Permit through Real Estate investment: For investments in properties valued at QAR 730,000 (approximately USD 200,000) within freehold residential zones, investors can obtain a residency permit without a sponsor, offering flexibility and self-sponsorship.

Key real estate investment zones include:

The Pearl-Qatar (Zone 66) : A luxury waterfront development that combines cosmopolitan living with high-end amenities.

: A luxury waterfront development that combines cosmopolitan living with high-end amenities. West Bay (Legtaifiya, Zone 66) : Doha's business hub, known for modern residential towers.

: Doha's business hub, known for modern residential towers. Lusail City (Zone 69) : Qatar's futuristic city, poised for long-term growth.

: Qatar's futuristic city, poised for long-term growth. Al Khor Resort (Zone 74): A quieter, coastal retreat ideal for families or those seeking a more relaxed environment.

These areas are part of Qatar's designated freehold residential zones where non-Qataris can own property, offering a gateway to long-term residency.

Who is eligible for Permanent Residency in Qatar without owning a property?

Beyond property investment, individuals can qualify for PR under the following conditions:

Length of Residence: Applicants must have resided in Qatar for at least 20 consecutive years if born outside the country or 10 years if born within Qatar. They must also meet the following criteria:

Applicants must have resided in Qatar for at least 20 consecutive years if born outside the country or 10 years if born within Qatar. They must also meet the following criteria: Language Proficiency: Proficiency in Arabic remains a key requirement, ensuring integration into Qatari society.

Proficiency in Arabic remains a key requirement, ensuring integration into Qatari society. Criminal Record: Applicants must have a clean criminal record, free from any convictions.

Applicants must have a clean criminal record, free from any convictions. Financial Stability: Applicants must demonstrate sufficient income to support themselves and their families in Qatar, with the minimum income threshold set by the government.

Applicants must demonstrate sufficient income to support themselves and their families in Qatar, with the minimum income threshold set by the government. Document Legalization: Both marriage and birth certificates must be legalized for use in Qatar, ensuring that all documentation meets local legal standards.

In addition to the above eligibility criteria, the Qatari government has the discretion to grant PR in special cases, as outlined in Article 2 of Law No. (10) of 2018. These include:

The children of Qatari women married to non-Qataris.

The non-Qatari spouse of a Qatari national.

The children of individuals who have acquired Qatari citizenship.

Individuals who have provided special services to the country.

Individuals with unique qualifications needed in Qatar.

This flexibility ensures that Qatar can retain talent and individuals contributing to its long-term growth, both through economic and social avenues.

Application process for PR and dependents

The PR application process is sequential. The primary applicant must first secure their PR status before their dependents—spouse, children and parents—can apply. Grandparents, however, are not eligible for sponsorship under the PR program as per the current regulations.

Benefits of holding Permanent Residency

Holding a PR permit in Qatar offers several strategic advantages, particularly in the context of the heightened competition for talent:

Freedom of Movement: PR holders can stay outside Qatar for more than six months without risking suspension or cancellation of their residency status.

PR holders can stay outside Qatar for more than six months without risking suspension or cancellation of their residency status. Access to Services: Permit holders and their families are entitled to free access to public and government-funded healthcare and education. This includes the applicant's spouse and children under 18, and up to 25 if studying.

Permit holders and their families are entitled to free access to public and government-funded healthcare and education. This includes the applicant's spouse and children under 18, and up to 25 if studying. Business and Investment Opportunities: PR holders can register businesses in various sectors without requiring a Qatari partner. To set up a business, the applicant must approach the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MOCI) and choose from specific activities approved by the ministry.

PR holders can register businesses in various sectors without requiring a Qatari partner. To set up a business, the applicant must approach the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MOCI) and choose from specific activities approved by the ministry. Long-Term Stability: With a PR permit, expatriates can secure a stable and enduring presence in Qatar, enabling them to contribute more fully to the country's economic and social fabric.

How Fragomen can help

Fragomen's team is well-versed in the latest immigration policies and is committed to guiding you through every step of the PR application process.

Whether you are an individual seeking long-term stability in Qatar or a business looking to retain top talent through PR sponsorship, Fragomen is here to help.

We offer comprehensive support, from assessing your eligibility and preparing your application to ensuring that all required documentation is correctly legalized and submitted.

Our strong relationships with local authorities and in-depth knowledge of Qatar's regulatory landscape ensure that you receive the most accurate and up-to-date advice.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.