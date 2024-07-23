ARTICLE
23 July 2024

Artificial Intelligence In Malta

GA
Ganado Advocates

Contributor

Ganado Advocates logo
Ganado Advocates is a leading commercial law firm with a particular focus on the corporate, financial services and maritime/aviation sectors, predominantly servicing international clients doing business through Malta. The firm also promotes other areas such as tax, pensions, intellectual property, employment and litigation.
Explore
Ganado Advocates has contributed the Malta chapter in the 2024 edition of the Chambers Artificial Intelligence Global Practice Guide.
Malta Technology
Photo of Paul Micallef Grimaud
Photo of Matthias Grech
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Ganado Advocates has contributed the Malta chapter in the 2024 edition of the Chambers Artificial Intelligence Global Practice Guide.

The publication explores current legal insights on artificial intelligence, covering key areas like the legal framework, commercial use, AI-specific legislation, judicial decisions, regulatory oversight, government use, generative AI, legal tech, liability, predictive and generative AI legal issues, AI procurement, AI in employment and industry sectors, intellectual property, advising corporate boards, and AI compliance.

For more information, access the law and practice Malta chapter here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Paul Micallef Grimaud
Paul Micallef Grimaud
Photo of Matthias Grech
Matthias Grech
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More