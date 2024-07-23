Artificial Intelligence In Malta

Ganado Advocates has contributed the Malta chapter in the 2024 edition of the Chambers Artificial Intelligence Global Practice Guide.

The publication explores current legal insights on artificial intelligence, covering key areas like the legal framework, commercial use, AI-specific legislation, judicial decisions, regulatory oversight, government use, generative AI, legal tech, liability, predictive and generative AI legal issues, AI procurement, AI in employment and industry sectors, intellectual property, advising corporate boards, and AI compliance.

For more information, access the law and practice Malta chapter here.

