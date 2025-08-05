Resilience Is The New Business Edge

How top leaders are building strategic resilience to navigate disruption, cyber risk, and AI uncertainty

Forming part of BDO’s Global Network, BDO Malta is a professional services and advisory firm, assisting companies in accelerating business growth through exceptional client service. Established in 1978, BDO Malta provide a wide portfolio of services including regulatory advisory, outsourcing, audit and assurance, tax & technology regulatory compliance to assist clients across different industries in growing their businesses efficiently.

How top leaders are building strategic resilience to navigate disruption, cyber risk, and AI uncertainty.

What's Your Edge in a Fragmented Future?

Chapter 1 of BDO's Global 2025 Techtonic States Report explores how 1,050 leaders worldwide are preparing for a future defined by cybersecurity threats, market fragmentation, and rapid innovation. Their strategies include investing in AI, enhancing data infrastructure, and embedding risk awareness into their organisational culture.

Key insights:

Why 61% of business leaders now consider resilience the most important quality of a business

Data and AI are shaping risk strategies and innovation

Only 42% of organisations feel ready to leverage AI

Discover the top three strategies businesses are using to mitigate risk in 2025

Download Report

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.