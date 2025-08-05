ARTICLE
5 August 2025

Resilience Is The New Business Edge

How top leaders are building strategic resilience to navigate disruption, cyber risk, and AI uncertainty
What's Your Edge in a Fragmented Future?

Chapter 1 of BDO's Global 2025 Techtonic States Report explores how 1,050 leaders worldwide are preparing for a future defined by cybersecurity threats, market fragmentation, and rapid innovation. Their strategies include investing in AI, enhancing data infrastructure, and embedding risk awareness into their organisational culture.

Key insights:

  • Why 61% of business leaders now consider resilience the most important quality of a business
  • Data and AI are shaping risk strategies and innovation
  • Only 42% of organisations feel ready to leverage AI
  • Discover the top three strategies businesses are using to mitigate risk in 2025

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

