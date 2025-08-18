ARTICLE
18 August 2025

Podcast Series Episode 3: Greek Cybersecurity Law

Bernitsas Law

In this episode, Partner Tania Patsalia and Trainee Attorney Eirini Vyzirgiannaki discuss the basics of the new Greek Cybersecurity law...
Tania Patsalia

In this episode, Partner Tania Patsalia and Trainee Attorney Eirini Vyzirgiannaki discuss the basics of the new Greek Cybersecurity law, including applicability, main obligations, deadlines and consequences of non-compliance.

Tania Patsalia
