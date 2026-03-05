Crypto-Assets Circulars

September 19, 2025: Circular to the Industry on the Reporting Obligations under Article 22 of Regulation (EU) 2023/1114

Under Article 22(1) of the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA), issuers of asset-referenced and e-money tokens that are not denominated in an official Member State currency must report specific data to their competent authorities. Article 22(3) requires crypto asset service providers (CASPs) to supply issuers with the necessary information for these reports.

CASPs are reminded to provide complete and accurate data according to the templates specified in:

Timely data transmission is crucial for issuers to fulfill their regulatory reporting duties. Non-Compliance by CASPs could hinder issuer obligations under MiCA and lead to regulatory repercussions. For any inquiries, CASPs should contact fintechpolicy@mfsa.mt.

October 6, 2025: Circular on the Position of the Comision Nacional Del Mercado del Valores' ("CNMV") regarding the Advertisement of Crypto Assets by Crypto Asset Service Providers ("CASPs") in Spain.

The Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA) is informing Crypto-Asset Service Providers (CASPs), particularly those carrying out cross-border marketing and targeting clients in Spain, of the Spanish regulator CNMV's position on the marketing of crypto-assets and related client acquisition and promotional activities. The MFSA reminds CASPs that CNMV Circular 1/2022 has been repealed as of 28 December 2024 and replaced by Circular 1/2024. Crypto-assets in Spain are now regulated under the MiCA Regulation, the Spanish Securities Market Law (Law 6/2023), and CNMV Circular 2/2020 on advertising of investment products and services.

CNMV Criteria applicable to Crypto-Asset Services

Under this framework, the CNMV considers that marketing and client acquisition activities may amount to participation in the provision of crypto-asset services and therefore may only be carried out by authorised CASPs. While non-authorised collaborators or affiliates may be engaged for advertising purposes, they may not be used to market or provide crypto-asset or investment services. CASPs remain responsible for the selection of collaborators and the content of advertising messages. Remuneration structures based on the number of clients or transaction volumes are viewed as indicators of unauthorised service provision, and even fixed remuneration may raise concerns where collaborators interact with potential clients, provide recommendations, or help establish client relationships. By contrast, activities limited to the dissemination of public information without any client interaction may be considered pure advertising and not subject to authorisation.

In light of these expectations, the MFSA requires CASPs to review and, where necessary, update their marketing and client acquisition policies for Spain to ensure alignment with CNMV criteria. Any queries may be directed to csuinvestments@mfsa.mt.

October 17, 2025: New Email Addresses for FinTech Supervision

The Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA) is informing the financial services market that the official email addresses for FinTech Supervision have changed. With immediate effect, all communications must be sent to the appropriate designated email address, depending on the nature of the matter.

The MFSA is updating its official publications to reflect these changes. Communications sent to any other email addresses may not receive a timely response.

For the correct and updated email addresses, follow this link.

December 15, 2025: Circular to the Industry on the Publication of the MiCA XBRL Taxonomy

The Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA) is informing market participants about the upcoming application of Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2024/2984, which sets out the technical standards for the forms, formats, and templates of crypto-asset white papers under the MiCA Regulation (EU) 2023/1114. The Regulation will apply from 23 December 2025.

To support implementation, ESMA has published the MiCA XBRL taxonomy on its website, which specifies the structured data requirements for preparing white papers in Inline XBRL (iXBRL) format. All entities issuing white papers for asset-referenced tokens, e-money tokens, or other crypto-assets must ensure compliance with these requirements, including the use of XHTML with embedded iXBRL tags, the ESMA taxonomy, and the standardised templates prescribed by the Regulation.

The MFSA also reminds entities that, in line with the Markets in Crypto-Assets Rulebook, all white papers submitted to the Authority must meet MiCA regulatory and technical standards, including those on machine-readability, templates, and sustainability disclosures. Market participants are encouraged to familiarise themselves with these obligations well in advance to ensure timely and compliant submissions.

Any queries in relation to the above, or any other related or ancillary matter, may be sent via email to SUFintechMICA@mfsa.mt.

December 15, 2025: Circular to the Industry on the Submission of Independent Practitioner's Assurance Report

In March 2025, the Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA) published the Markets in Crypto-Assets Rulebook applicable to Crypto-Asset Service Providers (CASPs) licensed under the Markets in Crypto-Assets Act. This was followed, on 4 April 2025, by a circular announcing the publication of the Crypto-Asset Service Provider Return (CASP Return).

Under Rule R3-2.6 of the MiCA Rulebook, authorised CASPs are required to submit their audited financial statements, together with the related documentation, in the form and manner prescribed by the Rulebook. As part of this obligation, CASPs must also submit an Independent Practitioner's Assurance Report, signed by an external independent auditor in line with the International Standards on Assurance Engagements. This report must provide limited assurance on the consistency between the information disclosed in the CASP Return and the audited financial statements for the relevant financial year.

To support a smooth transition for entities previously licensed as Virtual Financial Assets Service Providers, the MFSA clarifies that these entities are likewise required to submit an Independent Practitioner's Assurance Report in accordance with R3-3.5.4.2 of Chapter 3 of the VFA Rulebook. Links to the Proposed MIA Limited Assurance Reports below.

MIA Proposed Limited Assurance Report For CASP

MIA Proposed Limited Assurance Report For VFASP

