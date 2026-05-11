Crypto Tax Reporting: Does DAC8 Have A Wider Reach Than MiCA?

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DAC8 marks a significant development in the EU’s treatment of crypto-assets because it moves the sector firmly into the tax transparency framework already familiar in traditional f inance. While the regime is closely linked to MiCA in structure and terminology, it serves a different regulatory purpose: tax reporting and cross-border information exchange rather than market access, licensing, conduct supervision, or prudential regulation.

DAC8 is not just another tax filing rule but a strategic move that brings crypto‑asset reporting into the same automatic information‑exchange system used for banks and traditional finance, effectively ending the idea that crypto can sit in a regulatory blind spot for tax purposes. By extending obligations beyond MiCA‑licensed CASPs to a broader group of “Crypto‑Asset Operators”including non‑EU platforms serving EU residents, it signals that crypto platforms must meet the same standards of transparency and accountability as mainstream financial intermediaries, closing key loopholes and reshaping how regulators view the sector.

From a strategic perspective, treating DAC8 as a narrow tax‑team issue is a serious misstep; instead, CASPs should fold it into their broader MiCA, AML, and operational‑resilience programmes. This means firms first need to confirm their RCASP/CAO status, map which services, entities, and customer groups fall in scope, and then redesign onboarding and remediation workflows to systematically capture tax residence, TINs, and CARF‑compatible transaction data. At the same time, they must upgrade data architectures to store and value transactions in a regulator‑grade format and assign clear internal ownership for governance, reporting quality, and escalation. Firms that do this proactively will not only clear the first DAC8 reporting cycle but also position themselves as more resilient, compliant, and strategically aligned with the EU’s long‑term vision for crypto‑asset regulation.

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