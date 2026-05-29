Disable AI Guardrails? Not Without First Checking The Chain Of Title (CoT).

As generative AI scales, enterprise clients and creators are increasingly asking tech providers to lift intellectual property, face, and voice guardrails. But under Danish law, supported by EU law and practice, when does a platform’s passive infrastructure position become a high-risk enabling role?

Aera is a European IP consultancy firm, build on Nordic values, with an international perspective. The firm strives to provide high-quality services to clients that truly use IP strategically and links these strategies to their business needs. We wish to take good care of innovators!

Article Insights

Troels Stokholm’s articles from aera are most popular: with readers working within the Business & Consumer Services industries aera are most popular: within Media, Telecoms, IT and Entertainment topic(s)

with Senior Company Executives, HR and Inhouse Counsel

in European Union

As generative AI scales, enterprise clients and creators are increasingly asking tech providers to lift intellectual property, face, and voice guardrails.

But under Danish law, supported by EU law and practice, when does a platform’s passive infrastructure position become a high-risk enabling role?

Let’s break down the standard of reasonable professional care into a risk-based framework:

High Risk (Substantive Review Required): Knowingly disabling guardrails for globally known celebrities, realistic voice cloning, commercial music, or famous film/TV franchises. A basic contractual warranty or clickwrap confirmation is not an absolute legal shield if obvious red flags are present.

Moderate Risk (Formal + Targeted Review): Licensed third-party IP or account-level whitelisting for enterprise clients – e.g. an agency using a licensed cartoon character for campaign drafts. This requires verifying scope, duration, and territory limits to ensure older agreements actually cover synthetic generation.

Low Risk (Warranties & Formal Review Suffice): Routine, internal, client-owned content accessed via API – e.g. internal product mock-ups using the client’s own brand assets – where the client maintains full downstream user control and there are no red flags.

The Takeaway: Proportionality is key. Contractual indemnities are highly effective, but they are only as strong as your operational framework (identity verification, logging, expiration tracking, and revocation controls).

With legislative trends moving toward strict protection for natural likenesses and voices (such as the proposed sections 65a and 73a of the Danish Copyright Act), treating compliance as a layered risk model isn’t just safer – it’s commercially practical.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.