The Third Episode Of Open Ears Is Out!

This time, Hanane Fathi Roswall, Ph. D. from aera, speaks with multi-talented entrepreneur and investor Cecilia Hultén, who left the corporate world to build transformative businesses in the health and fintech spaces in the Nordics.

Cecilia talks about how to combine the innovation process and the funding process, using intellectual property as a tool, and not least, one of her missions: curing cancer.

Listen here:

Apple Podcast

Spotify

Open Ears is a podcast about curiosity and creativity. And intellectual property.

Originally Published 27 June 2024

