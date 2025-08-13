NIS2 Directive – Experience In Hungary

Zoltán Balázs Kovács recently had the opportunity to share his insights on Hungary's implementation of the NIS2 Directive with an international audience of lawyers — members of the Cross Border Legal Network (CBLN), which spans across all continents.
Directive (EU) 2022/2555 on measures for a high common level of cybersecurity across the European Union had to be implemented by all member states by 17 October 2024.
Zoltán provided a summary of the key obligations for companies underHungarian Act No. LXIX of 2024 on Cybersecurity, including:
- defining roles and responsibilities within an organization,
- establishing a risk management framework,
- related fees and compliance deadlines,
- the use of third-party cybersecurity service providers,
- applicable sanctions,
- and more.
View the full presentation here.
